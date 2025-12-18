Parliamentary Committees and Public Enquiries
|Printable version
Chagossian views on the Agreement with Mauritius concerning the Chagos Archipelago
The House of Lords International Relations and Defence Committee yesterday published its report, ‘Chagossian views on the Agreement with Mauritius concerning the Chagos Archipelago’
- Full report: Chagossian views on the UK-Mauritius Chagos Agreement (PDF)
- Full report: Chagossian views on the Agreement with Mauritius concerning the Chagos Archipelago (HTML)
- Inquiry: Chagossian views on the Agreement with Mauritius concerning the Chagos Archipelago · International Relations and Defence Committee
One of the key findings of our report is that Chagossians feel sidelined and demand to be at the centre of decisions affecting them and their homeland.
Our report is the result of an online survey we conducted to seek the views of Chagossians in the UK, Mauritius, the Seychelles and elsewhere on the UK-Mauritius Agreement concerning the Chagos Archipelago, including Diego Garcia.
On 11 November 2025 we were invited by the Government and the Conservative Party to gather views from Chagossians in connection with the passage through Parliament of the Bill implementing the Agreement. In order to give Chagossians an opportunity to express their opinions on key parts of the Agreement, and in light of our earlier inquiry into the matter, we accepted this invitation.
We launched an online survey, translated also into French and Mauritian Creole, and disseminated through Chagossian networks in the UK, Mauritius, the Seychelles, and beyond. Notwithstanding tight timeframes and methodological constraints, the survey attracted over 3,000 responses.
Chair's comments
Chair's comments Commenting on the report, Lord de Mauley, who chairs the Committee said:
“Chagossians have been consistently sidelined during negotiations on the UK’s Agreement with Mauritius regarding the Chagos Archipelago. Successive UK Governments have failed to engage meaningfully with the community throughout this process.”
“Chagossians have a clear moral right to be heard and to participate in decisions affecting themselves and their homeland. We are grateful to all Chagossians who responded to our survey. While this provided an opportunity for them to voice their views, our survey cannot be a substitute for a full Government consultation. It is now for the Government to take responsibility and respond to the concerns Chagossians raised with us through the survey.”
“Despite working under significant time and resource constraints, we believe that our findings paint a broadly accurate picture of Chagossian views. The key themes that emerged closely align with those identified by the Committee as part of its previous inquiry into the implications of transferring sovereignty of the Chagos Archipelago.”
Key recommendations
Key conclusions and recommendations of the report include:
- Chagossians feel a deep sense of injustice over their forced displacement from the islands and the hardships that followed, overwhelmingly emphasising that compensation and support should be provided to Chagossians directly, with Chagossian oversight and representation in decision-making.
- Distrust of the Mauritian government is widespread, rooted in historical marginalisation and discrimination. Concerns were expressed that the Agreement lacks sufficient safeguards, clarity or transparency to give Chagossians confidence that their needs would be met.
- Chagossians articulated heartfelt aspirations to return to their homeland. At the same time, they also recognised the very practical obstacles to resettlement, and shared concerns that the Mauritian government would not deliver a fair resettlement programme.
- The £40 million trust fund established under the Agreement is seen not merely as a financial instrument, but as a vehicle which should provide redress and improvement to the lives of Chagossians. Many advocated for direct financial support, as well as Chagossian oversight and involvement in setting the priorities for the fund.
- Chagossian participation in environmental governance was also seen as central to future conservation efforts across the Archipelago.
Original article link: https://committees.parliament.uk/committee/360/international-relations-and-defence-committee/news/211002/chagossian-views-on-the-agreement-with-mauritius-concerning-the-chagos-archipelago/
Latest News from
Parliamentary Committees and Public Enquiries
Govt’s hazy understanding of the cost of public services must be improved, PAC urges12/12/2025 16:10:00
Education Committee publishes Govt’s response to landmark SEND report11/12/2025 14:20:00
The Education Committee has published the Government’s response to its report ‘Solving the SEND crisis’.
Accessibility must become priority for House of Commons11/12/2025 12:20:00
Accessibility must become a major priority for the House of Commons and be woven into the fabric of what it does, according to a landmark report from the cross-party Modernisation Committee.
Treasury’s approach to charging for public services has unfair impact on taxpayers10/12/2025 15:10:00
HM Treasury’s passive approach to how fees and charges are set for public services has resulted in large and unfair surpluses and deficits for the taxpayer.
Education Committee publishes Govt’s response to FE and Skills report09/12/2025 16:25:00
The Education Committee has published the Government’s response to its report into FE and Skills which made recommendations on strengthening the sector.
JCHR recommends approval of NI Troubles remedial order, but is critical of an approach which it would usually consider improper09/12/2025 09:20:00
The Joint Committee on Human Rights has published its second report into the Draft Northern Ireland Troubles (Legacy and Reconciliation) Act 2023 (Remedial) Order 2025.
Government will miss clean energy targets without skills shake up05/12/2025 16:15:00
Today the Energy Security and Net Zero Committee publish a report on their inquiry: Workforce planning to deliver clean secure energy
China spy case: Committee delivers verdict on circumstances around collapsed prosecution04/12/2025 11:05:00
Report: Espionage cases and the Official Secrets Acts