Chair announced for Welsh higher education review

Professor Patrick Prendergast has been announced as chair of the independent review of higher education in Wales.

Professor Patrick Prendergast has been announced as chair of the independent review of higher education in Wales.

The review will examine how higher education in Wales is funded and organised.

Professor Prendergast will be supported by a small panel of experts in higher education policy, finance and governance.

Professor Patrick Prendergast will chair the independent review of higher education in Wales.

Professor Prendergast is the former Provost and President of Trinity College Dublin and current Chair of Southeast Technological University in Ireland, bringing extensive experience of higher education leadership to the role. Having spent his career in the Irish higher education sector he brings an independent, external perspective to the review.

He will be supported by a small panel of experts in higher education policy, finance and governance. Full membership of the panel will be confirmed shortly.

The review will examine how higher education in Wales is funded and organised, including student support, institutional funding, research and the sustainability of the sector.

Professor Patrick Prendergast said:

I’m delighted to be leading the Review of Higher Education in Wales. This review presents an excellent opportunity to establish what kind of higher education system Wales needs for the coming decades. I look forward to working with the expert panel and stakeholders in and around the sector, and to learn more about the challenges they are facing and the opportunities that this review might seize. Working together, I’m confident that we can recommend a way forward which will ensure a sustainable and successful higher education system in Wales.

Deputy Minister for Skills and Tertiary Education, Cefin Campbell said:

Our universities are among Wales's most valuable institutions, shaping generations of learners, driving innovation and enriching our communities and culture. But they are facing serious challenges that demand serious action I am delighted that Professor Prendergast has agreed to chair this review. He brings a wealth of experience and his background in higher education will be invaluable. This review is our chance to be honest about the challenges ahead and make sure investment in higher education delivers real value for learners, communities and the country.

The panel is expected to first meet in October 2026. An interim report will be delivered in summer 2027 with a full final report the following winter.