Welsh Government
|Printable version
Chair announced for Welsh higher education review
Professor Patrick Prendergast has been announced as chair of the independent review of higher education in Wales.
- Professor Patrick Prendergast has been announced as chair of the independent review of higher education in Wales.
- The review will examine how higher education in Wales is funded and organised.
- Professor Prendergast will be supported by a small panel of experts in higher education policy, finance and governance.
Professor Patrick Prendergast will chair the independent review of higher education in Wales.
Professor Prendergast is the former Provost and President of Trinity College Dublin and current Chair of Southeast Technological University in Ireland, bringing extensive experience of higher education leadership to the role. Having spent his career in the Irish higher education sector he brings an independent, external perspective to the review.
He will be supported by a small panel of experts in higher education policy, finance and governance. Full membership of the panel will be confirmed shortly.
The review will examine how higher education in Wales is funded and organised, including student support, institutional funding, research and the sustainability of the sector.
Professor Patrick Prendergast said:
I’m delighted to be leading the Review of Higher Education in Wales. This review presents an excellent opportunity to establish what kind of higher education system Wales needs for the coming decades.
I look forward to working with the expert panel and stakeholders in and around the sector, and to learn more about the challenges they are facing and the opportunities that this review might seize.
Working together, I’m confident that we can recommend a way forward which will ensure a sustainable and successful higher education system in Wales.
Deputy Minister for Skills and Tertiary Education, Cefin Campbell said:
Our universities are among Wales's most valuable institutions, shaping generations of learners, driving innovation and enriching our communities and culture. But they are facing serious challenges that demand serious action
I am delighted that Professor Prendergast has agreed to chair this review. He brings a wealth of experience and his background in higher education will be invaluable.
This review is our chance to be honest about the challenges ahead and make sure investment in higher education delivers real value for learners, communities and the country.
The panel is expected to first meet in October 2026. An interim report will be delivered in summer 2027 with a full final report the following winter.
Original article link: https://www.gov.wales/chair-announced-welsh-higher-education-review
Latest News from
Welsh Government
Families given clearer way to raise concerns when a mother or baby's health is getting worse in maternity and neonatal wards16/09/2026 13:25:00
A new way for urgent concerns to be raised about a mother or baby's health is being rolled out in hospitals across Wales.
“We owe it to current and future generations to get literacy and numeracy right” - Education Minister16/09/2026 11:25:00
New Foundational Literacy and Numeracy plan published with 0 to 16 age focus.
30% business rates cut for high street hospitality and leisure venues15/09/2026 14:05:00
Venues across Wales to see business rates cut by 30% from 1 April 2027.
Leaders of Wales and Scotland set out plans for collaboration with signing of Cytundeb Caerdydd - Cardiff Agreement15/09/2026 11:05:00
The First Ministers of Wales and Scotland yesterday met to sign the Cytundeb Caerdydd – Cardiff Agreement, with plans for future collaboration between the Welsh and Scottish Governments.
Have your say on new protections for seals and hares14/09/2026 10:05:00
People in Wales are being encouraged to take part in a consultation on new measures to protect seals and hares.
Welsh Government partners with Cosine to advance Welsh language AI14/09/2026 09:05:00
The Welsh Government has announced a new partnership with sovereign AI company Cosine to help improve how AI works in Welsh.
More than 100 Bluetongue cases confirmed in Wales as vets and farmers are urged to vaccinate livestock11/09/2026 16:15:00
There are now over 100 confirmed Bluetongue cases in Wales. Keepers in Wales should continue to follow current Welsh Government guidance.
£1 bus fares for young people extended to March 202711/09/2026 14:05:00
The £1 single fare and £3 day tickets are available to 5 to 21-year-olds with a mytravelpass, for use on bus services across Wales and some cross-border routes.