Tuesday 04 Nov 2025 @ 13:05
Sport England
Chair backs new government campaign to keep families active

Let's Move uses real families as inspiration for how to stay active during the autumn and winter months, when parents expect their children's activity levels to dip.

Our chair has welcomed the government’s new ‘Let’s Move!’ campaign aiming to help keep families active together all year round.

The campaign makes staying active easy and affordable, offering ideas for sport, play and everyday movement – from kitchen discos to local activities and playground fun.

It features real families getting active together in ways which suit them, with their images used in out-of-home advertising in their own communities, as well as on social media channels.

A smiling mother and daughter practice yoga together, side by side

Families will be driven to nhs.uk/letsmove, which features tips, inspiration and local activities.

And our chair, Chris Boardman, has backed the campaign.

“Helping children discover the joy of movement isn’t just good for their health, happiness, and confidence - it’s one of the smartest investments in their future, and in the nation’s,” he said.

“Active kids grow into active adults, easing pressure on the NHS and strengthening the economy.

“Everyone wins and it can start with something as simple as a ten-minute dance in the living room or a quick bike ride."

Click here for the full press release

 

