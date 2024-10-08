Chair calls for 'mindset shift' on climate change

Speaking at the Sport Positive summit, Chris Boardman praised organisations driving change on environmental sustainability but warned our sector needs to lift its ambition.

Our chairman Chris Boardman has urged the sport and physical activity sector to take advantage of its unique role in society to make the "fundamental shift" required to tackle the climate crisis.

In a keynote speech at the global Sport Positive summit, Chris recognised the sporting organisations across the country who are leading the way in becoming more green – some of which he saw first-hand during his Pedal for Paris campaign over the summer.

But he argued that, despite our 'immense reach', we’re still not doing enough as a sector and that we must use "the global megaphone only sport has" to make a telling change.

"Climate change has often – and rightly – been called a 'threat multiplier'. Like petrol on a fire, it takes existing crises – health, inequality, nature depletion – and makes them much worse," Chris told the summit in London.

"But if climate change is a 'threat multiplier', sport can be a 'solution multiplier'. And as a sector, we can choose to help society use this unique gift.

"But despite some passionate pioneers, as a sector, we aren’t yet punching our weight. So, my call to action today is for a mindset shift, and a lifting of our ambition.

"We need to give equal weight to public influencing as much as internal operations.

"We must leverage the unique platform of sport and physical activity to win hearts and minds."

Chris used Tuesday’s speech to outline how we’re helping our sector to take meaningful action and supporting our partners through investment, as detailed in our sustainability strategy Every Move.

In the strategy we committed financial support for people to get active in nature, restore flooded sports pitches and help sports clubs become sustainable.

And we made it clear that all of our major 'system' partners must have a robust environmental strategy in place by 2027 as a condition of funding.

