Parliamentary Committees and Public Enquiries
|Printable version
Chair calls on Lord Harrington to address “significant concerns” on support for refugees and local councils
Clive Betts, Chair of the Levelling Up, Housing and Communities (LUHC) Committee, has written to Lord Harrington, Minister for Refugees, Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities, expressing “significant concerns” on support for Ukrainian refugees and for local authorities.
The correspondence raises a series of queries relating to the matching of refugees with potential hosts, funding for local authorities, the sharing of data with local councils, and longer-term considerations for supporting refugees in the UK.
Chair's comment
Clive Betts, Chair of the Levelling Up, Housing and Communities (LUHC) Committee, yesterday said:
“Stories of Ukrainian families arriving in the UK, living in single rooms and being forced to declare themselves homeless after fleeing war are adding to concerns that Ukrainian refugees are not getting the support they need. Local authorities will see increasing demands for their services and yet are being told by Government there is no funding to cover this under the Ukraine Family Scheme. The Government needs to step up and put this right.
“Across the country, in each local authority there will no doubt be sponsors who are willing to host refugees under the Homes for Ukraine scheme. However, the disconnect in the current matching process, means this hospitality is not being taken up. Data should be shared with local authorities so they can match refugees to sponsors as quickly as possible and so that councils can plan the services and resources to support those fleeing from Ukraine.”
Background – LUHC Committee follow-up on support for Ukrainian refugees
The latest letter from Clive Betts, LUHC Committee Chair, follows previous correspondence (19th April) to Lord Harrington, Minister for Refugees, on these issues. Lord Harrington’s reply (27th April), also published today, is available here.
Lord Harrington appeared before the LUHC Committee on Wednesday 30 March. On Wednesday 30 March, Clive Betts also posed questions to the Prime Minister at the Liaison Committee (questions 54-57) on the Government’s support for Ukrainian refugees, with the Prime Minister committing to examining the case for extra funding for local councils to help support refugees arriving under the family scheme.
Lord Harrington responded (on 29 March) to questions raised in correspondence (22 March) from Clive Betts, LUHC Chair, on a range of issues relating to the advice, guidance, administration and co-ordination of the scheme and the support available to local councils to provide services including school places.
Further information
Original article link: https://committees.parliament.uk/committee/17/levelling-up-housing-and-communities-committee/news/166212/chair-calls-on-lord-harrington-to-address-significant-concerns-on-support-for-refugees-and-local-councils/
Latest News from
Parliamentary Committees and Public Enquiries
MPs examine protecting whales and other marine mammals03/05/2022 15:33:00
The House of Commons Environment, Food and Rural Affairs Committee launches inquiry issues affecting marine mammals such as whales, dolphins and porpoises.
Nigeria is a global strategic partner for UK, say MPs02/05/2022 11:05:00
The Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office must develop and deliver an integrated delivery plan for the next 5-10 years that sets out realistic ambitions for the UK’s future partnership with Nigeria – one of the most important countries for our future, say MPs on the Foreign Affairs Committee.
‘Poor’ handling of FOI requests by Government spurs call for independent audit29/04/2022 15:33:00
Greater transparency is needed from the Government to restore trust in its handling of Freedom of Information (FOI) requests, concludes the Public Administration and Constitutional Affairs Committee.
Treasury Committee publishes Government response to fraud, scams and economic crime report29/04/2022 11:05:00
The Treasury Committee yesterday published a responses from the Government, Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) and Payment Systems Regulator (PSR) to its report on Economic Crime.
Venture capital market inquiry launched28/04/2022 16:38:00
The Treasury Committee explores the state of the UK’s venture capital industry, including the ability of firms to source financing to scale up, the extent to which start-ups and established industry cooperate, and the effectiveness of tax incentives.
Foreign Affairs Committee publishes Government Response to Sovereignty for sale: follow-up to the acquisition of Newport Wafer Fab28/04/2022 14:38:00
Today, the Foreign Affairs Committee publishes the Government’s Response to its report, ‘Sovereignty for sale: follow-up to the acquisition of Newport Wafer Fab.’
Government concede to BEIS Committee recommendations to protect and compensate Horizon sub-postmasters28/04/2022 11:05:00
Following intervention from the Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy Committee, the Government has conceded compensation for sub-postmasters caught up in the Horizon scandal must be fair for all and cover all consequential losses.
Anne-Marie Trevelyan backtracks on trade deal scrutiny26/04/2022 13:05:00
The Secretary of State for International Trade has refused to confirm that MPs will have time to publish their analysis of the Australia trade deal in order to inform Parliamentary deliberations.