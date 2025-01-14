Chair of Creative Scotland review confirmed

Survey launches to seek views of cultural sector.

Dame Sue Bruce will chair the review of Creative Scotland, Culture Secretary Angus Robertson has announced.

The review will examine Creative Scotland’s remit, functions and how it can best support the culture sector’s ambitions for renewal. It will be the first review of Creative Scotland since its establishment in 2010, as part of a wider commitment to review how the culture sector is supported.

Culture Secretary Angus Robertson welcomed the “wealth of experience” Dame Sue Bruce will bring to the review, with previous roles in Scotland’s arts and local government sectors.

Mr Robertson yesterday said:

“I’m delighted that Dame Sue Bruce has agreed to chair the Creative Scotland review. She brings a wealth of experience from previous roles in the arts and local government sectors, making her well-placed to conduct a thorough and independent review into how Creative Scotland supports the arts in Scotland. “The 2025-26 Scottish Budget includes a record £34 million uplift for culture. I am determined to maximise the impact of every penny of that. The review will consider the diversity of potential sources of funding, such as philanthropy, for culture - to underpin a more sustainable and resilient cultural sector in the years to come. The intention of this review is to ensure views the length and breadth of Scotland are heard swiftly and the vitally important contribution that artists and cultural organisations do for our nation and our identity is recognised, valued and well-supported. “The Scottish Government has also today launched a new survey seeking views on how culture and the arts are currently supported in Scotland and areas for change. The responses will help inform the scope of the review so I would encourage all those with an interest to respond to our survey.”

Dame Sue Bruce yesterday said:

“Culture and the arts reflect our values, aspirations and history as a country and the people who work in the sector make an invaluable contribution to our society and our economy. “I look forward to working with the sector and Creative Scotland to ensure that it’s remit and functions continue to be relevant for the culture sector today, recognising that there has been much change in the sector since 2010 when Creative Scotland was first established.”

The independent review into Creative Scotland was first announced in the 2024-25 Programme for Government, as part of a wider review of how the culture sector is supported in Scotland. The draft Scottish Budget 2025-26 provides an increase of £34 million to culture in Scotland, including £20 million for Creative Scotland’s multi-year funding programme.

The Creative Scotland review is expected to publish recommendations in the summer of 2025. Further details on the review process, including the terms of reference, will be set out to Parliament soon.

Dame Sue Bruce retired from a career in local government after 40 years of public service, including Chief Executive roles with East Dunbartonshire Aberdeen City Council and The City of Edinburgh councils. Dame Sue has since held a range of portfolio non-executive director roles in organisations including SSE Plc, and the Royal Scottish National Orchestra, one of Scotland’s five National Performing Companies, where she was Chair for nine years before retiring in August 2024. She was also Chair of the Board of Trustees of The King’s Foundation until retiring on 31 December 2024.

Dame Sue is currently Electoral Commissioner with particular responsibility for Scotland and is Convener of Court at the University of Strathclyde.