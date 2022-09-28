Chair of the Flood and Coastal Erosion Committee reappointed to continue delivering in the face of climate change

Climate Change Minister Julie James has today announced that the chair of the Flood and Coastal Erosion Committee, Martin Buckle, has been reappointed for a further three years.

The Flood and Coastal Erosion Committee (FCEC) was established in 2017. It provides advice on all aspects of flood and coastal risk management in Wales and supports Welsh Ministers and all Welsh risk management authorities.

Following a successful period, during very testing times, the FCEC chair, Martin Buckle, has built a strong working relationship with Committee members and host of wider stakeholders.

During his appointment, Mr Buckle has established two sub-committees to focus on specific improvements, which reflects his desire to progress delivery of flood and coastal erosion risk management in line with the direction set by Ministers.

Committee members were therefore unanimous in commending his work, and he has been reappointed to serve until August 2025.

The shear level of work being undertaken is evidenced in the FCEC third annual report, and additionally through monitoring and delivery of the committee’s workplan.

Minister for Climate Change, Julie James said: