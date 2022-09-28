Welsh Government
|Printable version
Chair of the Flood and Coastal Erosion Committee reappointed to continue delivering in the face of climate change
Climate Change Minister Julie James has today announced that the chair of the Flood and Coastal Erosion Committee, Martin Buckle, has been reappointed for a further three years.
The Flood and Coastal Erosion Committee (FCEC) was established in 2017. It provides advice on all aspects of flood and coastal risk management in Wales and supports Welsh Ministers and all Welsh risk management authorities.
Following a successful period, during very testing times, the FCEC chair, Martin Buckle, has built a strong working relationship with Committee members and host of wider stakeholders.
During his appointment, Mr Buckle has established two sub-committees to focus on specific improvements, which reflects his desire to progress delivery of flood and coastal erosion risk management in line with the direction set by Ministers.
Committee members were therefore unanimous in commending his work, and he has been reappointed to serve until August 2025.
The shear level of work being undertaken is evidenced in the FCEC third annual report, and additionally through monitoring and delivery of the committee’s workplan.
Minister for Climate Change, Julie James said:
As the climate changes we are dealing with increasingly unpredictable weather throughout the year, which increases the risk of flooding and coastal erosion.
Given this threat, I’m delighted Martin Buckle, with his knowledge and expertise, has agreed to continue to chair the Flood and Coastal Erosion Committee.
Through the important work undertaken in his previous term, he has demonstrated his proficiency to deliver on priorities like reducing the risk to homes and businesses in the face of more frequent and severe floods, rising sea levels and faster rates of erosion of the coast.
Original article link: https://gov.wales/chair-flood-and-coastal-erosion-committee-reappointed-continue-delivering-face-climate-change
Latest News from
Welsh Government
Welsh communities invited to build innovative new schools28/09/2022 11:05:00
Welsh local authorities have been invited to bid to build two new schools, the Welsh Government has announced, as it launches its Sustainable Schools Challenge.
Homebuyers to benefit from new tax rules28/09/2022 09:20:00
People buying homes in Wales for less than £225,000 will pay no tax, under new measures announced by the Finance Minister.
"We’re immensely thankful to all those across Wales who are acting as hosts to Ukrainians, but it’s vital that more households come forward”27/09/2022 16:05:00
Minister for Social Justice Jane Hutt on the Homes for Ukraine Scheme.
Wales at the FIFA World Cup: Economy Minister unveils Welsh Government projects to take Wales to the World27/09/2022 14:05:00
“With a global audience of five billion people, the FIFA World Cup offers a platform to take Wales to the world.”
Historic first Welsh Agriculture Bill to support farmers into the future27/09/2022 13:05:00
The first ever Welsh Agriculture Bill was laid before the Senedd yesterday, paving the way for ambitious and transformational legislation to support farmers, sustainable food production, and to conserve and enhance the Welsh countryside, culture and language, Rural Affairs Minister Lesley Griffiths announced yesterday.
CIPS Corporate Award: Advanced Practitioner Programme27/09/2022 11:05:00
The Welsh Government is working with the Chartered Institute of Procurement and Supply to deliver a Corporate Award Programme for the Welsh public sector.
Children in Wales to benefit from £100 million investment in childcare27/09/2022 09:05:00
A significant investment of nearly £100 million is being made by the Welsh Government to improve childcare availability, boost Welsh language provision and fund free part-time places.
Power grab fears over new UK government legislation26/09/2022 14:05:00
The Welsh Government has raised concerns over a new Bill that could see the UK Government legislate in areas of devolved responsibility without the consent of Welsh Ministers or the Senedd.
Free Welsh lessons now available for 18 to 25s and teaching staff26/09/2022 12:33:00
Young people and education staff in Wales can now access free Welsh lessons as part of a Welsh Government initiative to increase the number of Welsh speakers.