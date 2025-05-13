Chair of the Independent Football Regulator: CMS Committee publishes report following pre-appointment hearing with David Kogan

The Culture, Media and Sport Committee has endorsed David Kogan as Chair of the Independent Football Regulator, following Wednesday’s pre-appointment hearing.

In a report published recently, the Committee recognises Mr Kogan’s vast experience in the football and media sectors. It however recommends that he takes concrete steps to reassure the football community that he will act impartially and in a politically neutral way, following his disclosure during the meeting of past donations to the Prime Minister and Culture Secretary.

Also published recently was a letter from Mr Kogan sent following the hearing, setting out further details about his political donations and activity.

Chair comment

Chair of the CMS Committee, Dame Caroline Dinenage MP, recently said:

“While Mr Kogan’s background and experience make him well-suited for the role, his past donations to the Labour Party will inevitably leave him open to charges of political bias in a job where independence is paramount. “We want to see the new Independent Football Regulator succeed, so it’s crucial that nothing undermines the regulator as it gets up and running. Mr Kogan must give 110% when it comes to reassuring everyone in the game that he is his own man. The Committee looks forward to working with him constructively and holding him to account.”

Following the publication of the Committee’s report, it is now down to the Government to make a decision on the appointment.

Further information