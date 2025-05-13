Parliamentary Committees and Public Enquiries
|Printable version
Chair of the Independent Football Regulator: CMS Committee publishes report following pre-appointment hearing with David Kogan
The Culture, Media and Sport Committee has endorsed David Kogan as Chair of the Independent Football Regulator, following Wednesday’s pre-appointment hearing.
- Read the report
- Read the report (PDF)
- Read the letter from Mr. Kogan, dated Thursday 8 May
- Read the transcript of Mr. Kogan's hearing on Wednesday 7 May
- Culture, Media and Sport Committee
In a report published recently, the Committee recognises Mr Kogan’s vast experience in the football and media sectors. It however recommends that he takes concrete steps to reassure the football community that he will act impartially and in a politically neutral way, following his disclosure during the meeting of past donations to the Prime Minister and Culture Secretary.
Also published recently was a letter from Mr Kogan sent following the hearing, setting out further details about his political donations and activity.
Chair comment
Chair of the CMS Committee, Dame Caroline Dinenage MP, recently said:
“While Mr Kogan’s background and experience make him well-suited for the role, his past donations to the Labour Party will inevitably leave him open to charges of political bias in a job where independence is paramount.
“We want to see the new Independent Football Regulator succeed, so it’s crucial that nothing undermines the regulator as it gets up and running. Mr Kogan must give 110% when it comes to reassuring everyone in the game that he is his own man. The Committee looks forward to working with him constructively and holding him to account.”
Following the publication of the Committee’s report, it is now down to the Government to make a decision on the appointment.
Further information
Original article link: https://committees.parliament.uk/committee/378/culture-media-and-sport-committee/news/206750/chair-of-the-independent-football-regulator-cms-committee-publishes-report-following-preappointment-hearing-with-david-kogan/
Latest News from
Parliamentary Committees and Public Enquiries
Cyber threats: Government defences have been outpaced by hostile states and criminals12/05/2025 13:05:00
Government resilience to cyberattack far from where it needs to be as PAC calls for details of fundamentally different approach to meet aim of shielding wider public sector by 2030.
Wavering Government support for nature investment schemes could see green spaces slip away from communities08/05/2025 10:05:00
Yesterday the cross-party Environmental Audit Committee (EAC) warns that without substantial private investment and clear commitments from ministers, the UK may not meet its pledge to protect 30% of land by 2030 and offer communities greater access to nature.
Casey Commission reforms doomed to fail, unless Government measures true cost of inaction on social care, say MPs06/05/2025 16:25:00
Reporting on the problems of England’s social care sector, MPs say that too much emphasis is put on the cost of change and not enough consideration is given to the human and financial cost of inaction.
MPs approve preferred candidate for the Parliamentary and Health Service Ombudsman29/04/2025 09:25:00
The preferred candidate for the Parliamentary and Health Service Ombudsman (PHSO), Paula Sussex CBE, has been approved by the Public Administration and Constitutional Affairs Committee.
Committee endorses Delyth Evans as new S4C Chair28/04/2025 13:05:00
The Welsh Affairs Committee has endorsed Delyth Evans as the Government’s preferred candidate to Chair Welsh language broadcaster S4C.
Tom Adeyoola endorsed as executive chair of Innovate UK10/04/2025 16:05:00
The Science, Innovation and Technology Committee has endorsed the Government’s preferred candidate, Tom Adeyoola, as the new executive chair of Innovate UK.
Urgent action needed to protect distinctly British content as MPs call on Government to ramp up support across film and high-end TV industry10/04/2025 10:05:00
Committee makes recommendations on tax incentives, supporting workforce, independent cinemas and meeting challenges posed by AI.
Legislation alone not enough to fix Armed Forces Covenant that is "falling short"08/04/2025 16:25:00
The Defence Committee today (Tuesday 8 April) publishes its report “The Armed Forces Covenant”.
MPs set out funding solutions to help solve Northern Ireland public service crisis08/04/2025 11:15:00
MPs are urging the UK Government to rethink both the levels and mechanisms for funding public services in Northern Ireland amid warnings of the impact the continuing state of crisis is having on people’s quality of life.