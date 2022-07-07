Big Lottery Fund
|Printable version
Chair of The National Lottery Community Fund, Blondel Cluff CBE, welcomes four new Board members
Chair of The National Lottery Community Fund, Blondel Cluff CBE, welcomes four new Board members.
As Chair of The National Lottery Community Fund, I am delighted to extend a warm welcome to our newly appointed Board members, Richard Collier-Keywood, Stuart Hobley, Helen Stephenson, and Peter Stewart.
They are joining at an important time for the Fund and the UK’s diverse communities. Each brings a wealth of experience that will support our ambition to ensure our grant making is impactful and life-changing during this challenging time, and will reach communities in need across the UK.
Richard Collier-Keywood OBE is Chair of the School for Social Entrepreneurs, Chair of Fair4All Finance, Chair of Big Education, and Chair of New Forest Care. He is also on the Board of Women of the World Foundation, St George’s House and CoGo. Previously, Richard was a Senior Adviser to DCMS, Global, Vice-Chairman of PwC UK, and Managing Partner of PwC UK. Richard is a Barrister and a fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales.
Stuart Hobley is Director of The Linbury Trust and a member of the Mayor of London’s Cultural Leadership Board that has included supporting and advising on the development and delivery of the acclaimed London Borough of Culture programme. Stuart is an experienced grant-maker, having worked for the National Lottery Heritage Fund in a number of roles over several years – most recently as the Director for London and the South of England. In the last two years, he has been on the judging panel for BAFTA Video Games Awards, as well as helping to decide the Kids in Museums prestigious Family Friendly Museum of the Year award.
Helen Stephenson CBE is Chief Executive of the Charity Commission for England and Wales. Before, Helen was a Board member of the Big Society Trust and the Advisory Group for NCVO, Chair of National Childbirth Trust, and Director of Early Years and Child Care at the Department for Education. Previously she worked in the Cabinet Office as Director of the Office for Civil Society and Government Innovation Group, as well as The National Lottery Community Fund where she was Head of Strategic Policy and Partnerships. Helen has a PhD from Bristol University and was awarded a CBE in 2014 for services to civil society.
Peter Stewart MVO is an Executive Director at The Eden Project, leading the biggest outreach programme, The Big Lunch, that is accredited with building social capital on a mass scale. Peter’s career started in advertising agencies in London working on major behavioural campaigns including for The Guardian, Knorr, National Dairy Council, Courage, Proctor and Gamble, Philip Morris and Nestle. Peter joined The Eden Project in 2003 and has held various roles including Joint CEO from 2013 to 2014, being appointed to the main Eden Board in March 2012. In the same year, Peter was also appointed a Member of the Royal Victorian Order (MVO) by Her Majesty The Queen for his community work driven through the Diamond Jubilee, which has continued in the recent Platinum Jubilee celebrations.
I look forward to working closely with them all as we continue to ensure that National Lottery funding continues to change people’s lives for the better and supports the UK’s communities to thrive and prosper. In the last five years alone, The National Lottery Community Fund has awarded £3.4 billion in 72,000 grants supporting the communities of the UK to achieve great things - all thanks to National Lottery players who raise over £30 million each week for good causes.
Read more about our Board members
Original article link: https://www.tnlcommunityfund.org.uk/news/press-releases/2022-07-07/four-new-board-members
Latest News from
Big Lottery Fund
£1.3m from dormant bank accounts is helping the VCSE sector in NI to become more sustainable06/07/2022 15:15:00
Organisations from the voluntary, community and social enterprise (VCSE) sector in Northern Ireland are benefitting from over £1.3 million from the Dormant Accounts Fund NI. Delivered by The National Lottery Community Fund in conjunction with the Department of Finance, the programme is supporting the sector to be more resilient and prepared for the long-term future.
Hertfordshire community group receives National Lottery funding to improve the lives of people with cancer27/06/2022 14:10:00
A community group in Hertfordshire has received £10,000 of National Lottery funding to deliver cancer exercise rehabilitation and support group sessions for people living with – and recovering from – cancer.
Delight for Merthyr Tydfil as charity secure £78,000 to fight food poverty24/06/2022 10:05:00
Hope Church Merthyr Tydfil, a food poverty charity are celebrating £78,000 for their ‘Help@Hope – Hope Pantry’ project to develop their community pantry and offer a one-to-one befriending service. The charity is just one of 76 community groups across Wales celebrating a share of over £4.6 million from The National Lottery Community Fund, the largest funder of community activity in the UK.
£200,000 National Lottery funding providing intergenerational workshops in Enfield21/06/2022 16:15:00
Helping build on the strengths and potential of local people, North London charity Niburu Recordings, is using over £200,000 from The National Lottery Community Fund, the largest funder of community activity in the UK, to provide volunteering, training, and development activities in the area.
Lifesaving rescue service staying afloat thanks to National Lottery funding21/06/2022 15:20:00
As we approach the busy summer months and long-awaited trips to the coast, understanding the importance of water safety is crucial. Thanks to £10,000 from The National Lottery Community Fund, the largest funder of community activity in the UK, Solent Rescue can continue to provide both land and maritime rescue services in the Western and Central Solent area, including the over half a million visitors to Lepe Country Park each year.
£100 million National Lottery boost set to make a big difference to communities across England21/06/2022 11:10:00
Almost £100 million of vital National Lottery funding has gone to communities across England over the last three months[1] supporting local and grassroots projects making a real difference to people’s lives.
National Lottery asks communities to have their say on funding, as they announce the latest grants in Northern Ireland16/06/2022 10:25:00
Communities across Northern Ireland are benefitting from more than £5.8 million announced today by The National Lottery Community Fund.
£2 million National Lottery investment to take action on climate change in Fife15/06/2022 12:15:00
Greener Kirkcaldy has received £2,102,234 of National Lottery funding to continue its work with local Fife communities inspiring and informing them to take action on climate change.
Communities celebrate Her Majesty The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee across the UK thanks to National Lottery funding13/06/2022 14:10:00
Communities across the UK came together over the Platinum Jubilee weekend to celebrate Her Majesty The Queen’s 70 years of public service, with hundreds of events taking place thanks to support from The National Lottery Community Fund, the largest funder of community activity in the UK.