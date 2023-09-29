Chair responds to BBC investigation into body worn video

Police have been accused of misusing body-worn video in England and Wales after a BBC investigation unveils more than 150 incidents where police have turned off cameras or shared footage on WhatsApp.

In response, Chair of the Association of Police and Crime Commissioners, Donna Jones, said:

“Whilst the BBC investigation findings are abhorrent and shocking, we must remember that body worn cameras are used appropriately every day by thousands of police officers and are an effective way in ensuring transparency. Whilst these figures represent a small sample of time and usage, that doesn’t mean we shouldn’t take these findings extremely seriously.

“Police and Crime Commissioners carry out independent scrutiny panels on their police forces use of body worn footage every month including members of the community spot checking. As PCCs our duty is to ensure the law is followed and the highest standards are upheld. We must ensure all officers are abiding to the strict rules and standards set and we will continue to hold Chief Constables to account for this.

“Nationally, we are working with the Home Office on their minimum standards framework for community scrutiny. This will embed an expected standard and ensure consistency for how PCCs hold their forces to account across the board.”