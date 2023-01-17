Association of Police and Crime Commissioners
Chair response to David Carrick case
APCC Chair Marc Jones response to David Carrick case
APCC Chair Marc Jones, said: “My thoughts and deepest sympathies go out to the victims and their families affected by the monstruous crimes of this man. I am angered and saddened that anyone, let alone a serving police officer, could commit such heinous crimes.
“This deeply disturbing case highlights fundamental flaws within the police vetting and misconduct process and changes must be made to ensure the public has confidence in policing.
“The Government’s forthcoming review of the police dismissal process should immediately act upon these concerns. Across the whole law enforcement sector, we must ensure that those who do not uphold the standards expected of them are held to account and dismissed from the service at the earliest opportunity and cases like these are prevented from ever happening again.”
Original article link: https://www.apccs.police.uk/latest-news/chair-response-to-david-carrick-case/
