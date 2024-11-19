Sport England
|Printable version
Chair: sport must lead the way on climate change
As he speaks at COP29, our chair Chris Boardman argues that the sport and physical activity sector is uniquely positioned to drive the change needed to protect our planet.
Our chair, Chris Boardman, has reiterated his call for sport and physical activity to be a key player in the worldwide fight against climate change.
The former Olympic cycling champion wants our sector to lead the way because of its immense reach through the local sports clubs that are embedded in every community, and the power of its star personalities to advocate on a global level.
Chris is attending COP29 in Azerbaijan, where he delivered a speech on Monday making the case for sport to be at the heart of global climate change policies. He also took part in a panel discussion entitled Sports for Climate Action: Playing to Win Against Climate Change.
And ahead of that visit he wrote a piece for the i newspaper in which he made the case for sport collectively making thousands of small environmental sustainability improvements that add up to something significant.
"Not only is this an approach that will work with climate change, it's possibly the only one that will,” he wrote.
"I hold this positive outlook because I can see the thousand small, practical changes we can make that, if enacted by every leader, person, community and sector, will see us prevail.
"For all of those incremental actions to be made, we need to be able to reach out into the world of business and down into the heart of communities to motivate and galvanise action. I believe only sport has the ability to do this.
"Sport brings out the best in us. Muddy kickabouts, weekly swimming and gym classes that turn strangers into friends. The atmosphere of pride that permeates the public mood when a national team is doing well – and the carnival of joy that’s unleashed if we win, people leaping off pub benches and into each other’s arms – is testament to its power to connect.
"At a community level, there are more than 75,000 sports clubs in England alone. Situated in every neighbourhood, village, town and city across the country, grassroots clubs provide an unparalleled ‘delivery network’. These clubs did not cause the climate crisis, but they can be part of the solution."
Chris also discusses this notion of ‘marginal gains’, which was popularised by British Cycling during his time there, in his foreword to Every Move – our first-ever environmental sustainability strategy launched earlier this year.
In it we pledged £45 million of new National Lottery funding to make our sector greener and more sustainable.
Click here for the full press release
Original article link: https://www.sportengland.org/news-and-inspiration/chair-sport-must-lead-way-climate-change
Latest News from
Sport England
Support to unite sector in place-based work04/11/2024 11:25:00
Our Place Universal Offer will support Active Partnerships in England to supercharge efforts to tackle inequality and inactivity.
Majority of women change behaviour getting active outdoors in winter30/10/2024 11:05:00
New research from This Girl Can highlights the impact of safety concerns during the darker months on women's ability to get active.
Statement on the ECB's new strategy24/10/2024 09:25:00
Our chief executive Tim Hollingsworth reacts to the publication of Inspiring Generations, the updated strategy for cricket in England and Wales.
Sport and physical activity generates over £100 billion in social value23/10/2024 10:05:00
Our updated research shows that improved health from participation in sport and physical activity relieves pressure on the NHS through £10.5 billion a year in health and social care savings.
Chief executive welcomes Commonwealth Games host announcement22/10/2024 15:05:00
Tim Hollingsworth has spoken of his joy at the event finding a home in Glasgow for the 2026 Games.
New findings show impact of exercise on children's mental health conditions10/10/2024 10:20:00
The report was produced for us by Edge Hill University after an independent evidence review that collated research from across 143 studies.
Chair calls for 'mindset shift' on climate change08/10/2024 16:30:00
Speaking at the Sport Positive summit, Chris Boardman praised organisations driving change on environmental sustainability but warned our sector needs to lift its ambition.
Boardman up for green sports award01/10/2024 10:05:00
Our chair is on the shortlist for recognition at the BBC Green Sports Awards 2024 for his advocacy on environmental sustainability in our sector.