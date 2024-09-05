Sport England
|Printable version
Chair welcomes government plans for new Water Bill
Chris Boardman said the new special measures bill has the potential to positively impact sport and physical activity participation levels
Our chairman Chris Boardman has welcomed the Government’s announcement of a Water (Special Measures) Bill that would give increased powers to regulators to tackle companies who pollute and make it easier for them to be fined.
Environment Secretary Steve Reed announced the plan, which would apply in England and Wales, earlier today.
The Bill would see harsher penalties for those breaking the law around water pollution, with prison sentences of up to two years for executives who fail to cooperate or obstruct investigators.
Following the announcement, Chris issued the following statement:
“As we have seen during the Olympics and Paralympics – with triathlon events postponed and athletes reporting ill health after being in the River Seine – polluted rivers present a serious threat to sport and physical activity.
“Water pollution is impacting participation levels of water sports in the UK, acting as a major blocker to good health and growth.
“Our sustainability strategy, Every Move, emphasises the need for a joined-up approach between sectors to protect sport from the impact of climate change.
“That’s why we’re delighted by today’s announcement from DEFRA; the political will to tackle river and water pollution is an important step in protecting both our environment and our ability to get active in and around water.
“We stand ready to work with the government to clean up our rivers and waterways.”
Every Move: Find out more about our sustainability work
Original article link: https://www.sportengland.org/news-and-inspiration/chair-welcomes-government-plans-new-water-bill
