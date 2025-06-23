Sport England
Chair welcomes major government investment in grassroots sport
The government has committed £400 million to new and upgraded grassroots sport facilities across the UK, alongside £500m to support world-class sporting events
Following the government’s announcement that it will invest at least £400 million in new and upgraded grassroots sport facilities across the UK, our chair has issued the below statement.
The funding will be used to promote health, wellbeing and community cohesion, as well as removing the barriers to physical activity for under-represented groups, such as women and girls, people with disabilities and ethnic minority communities.
Our chair, Chris Boardman, has welcomed the news of the investment, which will benefit not only the country’s health but its economy too – as our research on the value of community sport shows.
He said: "The government’s continued investment into grassroots sport facilities is welcome news; the nation’s pitches, pools and leisure centres play a pivotal role in keeping people moving.
"With every £1 invested in community sport and physical activity generating £4.20 in value for our economy, supporting grassroots facilities isn't just good for public health – it's a smart investment in the nation’s social and economic wellbeing."
Alongside the grassroots investment, the government has committed £500m to support the delivery and hosting of major sporting events being held in the UK over the coming years, including the men's and women’s Tour de France Grands Départs in 2027, the men’s UEFA EURO 2028 alongside Ireland, and the European Athletics Championships 2026 in Birmingham.
Last Thursday the Prime Minister also announced new plans for schools to ensure all young people have access to high-quality physical education and sport, which we have welcomed.
The new approach will ensure that schools prioritise equal opportunities for children, regardless of age, gender or ability in sport, and protect two hours per week of PE for every child.
