Sport England
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Chair welcomes National Lottery Good Causes Call for Evidence
The Government wants to understand how Lottery funding can continue to reflect people’s priorities, reach the communities that need it most and make funding easier to access.
Sport England Chair Chris Boardman has welcomed the launch of a 12-week, UK-wide Call for Evidence, National Lottery Good Causes: Fund What Matters To You.
Launched yesterday by the Secretary of State, the Call for Evidence is seeking views on how National Lottery funding can continue to deliver the greatest possible benefit for communities across the UK, including how funding reaches good causes, empowers local communities and is made easier to access.
Chris said: "For more than 30 years, The National Lottery has been one of the UK's great success stories. It is an important national institution that has generated more than £53 billion for good causes, transforming lives and communities in every part of the country.
"Thanks to National Lottery players, communities across England have seen new and improved sports facilities, stronger grassroots clubs and more opportunities for people of all ages and backgrounds to be active.
"Crucially, that investment has reached the places that need it most, bringing people together, strengthening communities and improving physical and mental health. The benefits extend far beyond sport, helping to build a healthier, more connected nation.
"Over recent years, we've increasingly shaped our investment around what communities tell us they need, combining local insight with strong evidence to ensure National Lottery funding reaches the places where it can make the greatest difference. That experience means we're well placed to contribute constructively to this important national conversation.
"We welcome this Call for Evidence as an important opportunity to help ensure National Lottery funding continues to reflect what matters most to people and delivers the greatest possible impact for communities in the years ahead. We would encourage everyone with an interest in the National Lottery and the difference it makes to take part and share their views."
Have your say
The Call for Evidence is open for 12 weeks and anyone with an interest in the future of National Lottery Good Causes funding is encouraged to respond.
We want as many people as possible from across the sport and physical activity sector to take part, including partners, funded organisations, volunteers, clubs, participants and everyone whose lives have been touched by National Lottery investment.
Please also help spread the word by sharing the Call for Evidence with your own networks and by sharing Sport England's social media posts throughout the consultation period, so that as many voices as possible can help shape the future of National Lottery funding.
Original article link: https://www.sportengland.org/news-and-inspiration/chair-welcomes-national-lottery-good-causes-call-evidence
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