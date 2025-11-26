10 Downing Street
Chairs’ statement following 25 November Coalition of the Willing Leaders’ meeting
President Macron of France, Prime Minister Starmer of the United Kingdom and Chancellor Merz of Germany co-chaired today a virtual meeting of the Coalition of the Willing, attended by President Zelenskyy, Leaders and representatives of the 35 countries forming the Coalition, the President of the European Council, the President of the European Commission and the Secretary General of NATO.
The meeting was also attended by Secretary of State Rubio of the United States.
President Zelenskyy and Secretary of State Rubio briefed the participants on the peace talks which took place in Geneva on the 23rd of November.
Leaders expressed their unwavering support to Ukraine and for a just and lasting peace, that the people of Ukraine fully deserve.
They condemned Russia’s large scale and deadly attacks the previous night, which had hit civilian apartment blocks and civilian infrastructure. The leaders expressed their condolences to those affected.
They reiterated their support for President Trump’s efforts to put an end to the war, and underlined that any solution must fully involve Ukraine, preserve its sovereignty, be in line with the principles of the United Nations Charter, and guarantee its long-term security. They were clear on the principle that borders must not be changed by force. This remains one of the fundamental principles for preserving stability and peace in Europe and beyond.
They welcomed that the discussions between the United States and Ukraine in Geneva showed meaningful progress, and that both sides deemed them a significant step forward.
Leaders welcomed the assurances that issues pertaining to European and NATO interests will be discussed separately, with the full involvement of European partners and NATO allies. They underlined that a swift decision on securing long-term financing for Ukraine, including through the use of the full value of immobilised Russian sovereign assets, will be critical.
They also underlined that a just and lasting peace will need to be backed up by robust and credible security guarantees for Ukraine, so that it can deter any future aggression.
Building on the work and planning conducted within the Coalition during the past few months, leaders agreed with Secretary Rubio to accelerate joint work with the United States to take forward the planning on security guarantees. They tasked their military authorities to complete joint planning work to that effect.
Leaders also reiterated their determination to continue to reinforce their financial and military support to Ukraine and pressure on Russia and its war machine, as long as Russia refuses to engage on the path toward a just and lasting peace.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/chairs-statement-following-25-november-coalition-of-the-willing-leaders-meeting
