Ministry of Defence
|Printable version
Challenger 3 tanks reach next milestone
The most lethal tank in Europe, Challenger 3, is a step closer to entering the battlefield following the steel cut on its more powerful and advanced turret.
- Milestone reached for Europe’s most lethal tank with turret steel cut
- Upgrades to lethality, surveillance and versatility
- £25 million contract to sustain 285 jobs in the North East
The Challenger 3 tanks are being upgraded by Rheinmetall BAE Systems Land (RBSL) under an £800 million contract, which will deliver 148 Challenger 3 tanks and equip the British Army with this modern capability until 2040.
Constructed as part of a £25 million sub-contract with Pearson Engineering in Newcastle, the new turret will ensure the Challenger 3 tanks are equipped with state-of-the-art lethality, upgraded survivability, and world-class surveillance and targeting technologies.
Officially announcing this milestone at Pearson Engineering, Defence Procurement Minister Jeremy Quin recently said:
Challenger 3 tanks will be at the forefront of the British Army’s ground force deterrent against our adversaries. They will be equipped with the latest digital enhancements and weaponry, providing support and reassurance to our allies.
This steel cut represents progress on delivering on our ongoing upgrade to British Army capabilities and on investment in skills and manufacturing in the North East and across the U.K.
This valuable investment for Pearson Engineering will sustain 285 skilled roles and will help the company recruit several new technical roles across project management, engineering and design, as well as 20 apprentices under an expanded science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) outreach programme.
Challenger 3 tank upgrades include:
- High velocity ammunition with faster speeds and increased range
- Digitally programmed ammunition in a 120-millimetre smoothbore gun
- A versatile turret that can be fitted to the tanks of allies and global partners
- A new engine cooling system and suspension to increase accuracy for firing in transit
- A new automatic target detection and tracking system to identify threats
- New thermal long-range cameras, modernising the day/night image system
Challenger 3 Senior Responsible Owner, Brig Nick Cowey, recently said:
I’m really excited at this key milestone in the Challenger 3 programme being achieved on schedule. The turret fabrication being conducted here by Pearson Engineering is crucial for the delivery of a fully digitised turret, ensuring that our modernised Main Battle Tank is the most lethal in Europe.
The steel cutting milestone reaffirmed that warfighting remains the cornerstone of deterrence and the bedrock of the British Army. The investment into our renewed Challenger 3 tank is a clear example of implementing the Defence Command Paper ambition and endorses our commitment to invest £3 billion into Army equipment over the next decade, delivering a modernised, adaptable and expeditionary fighting force.
Background
- Initial Operating Capability for the Challenger 3 tank is expected in 2027.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/challenger-3-tanks-reach-next-milestone
Latest News from
Ministry of Defence
Challenger 3 tanks reach next milestone28/03/2022 16:38:00
The most lethal tank in Europe, Challenger 3, is a step closer to entering the battlefield following the steel cut on its more powerful and advanced turret
British Army trains in jungle warfare with Thai Forces28/03/2022 13:43:00
120 Grenadier Guards have taken part in a jungle warfare Exercise in Thailand alongside the Thai Armed Forces.
RAF deploy to Romania to conduct air policing mission28/03/2022 11:38:00
Typhoon jets and Royal Air Force personnel are deploying to Romania to join the long-standing NATO Air Policing mission for the Black Sea region.
Learning from our experiences together25/03/2022 10:05:00
Committed to listening to veterans and improving how we provide our services
Quin opens first defence science and technology hub in the North East25/03/2022 09:07:00
New Dstl site in Newcastle will specialise in artificial intelligence and data science and work with regional partners
DBS Veterans Customer Satisfaction Results 202124/03/2022 10:10:00
This report summarises the key findings and results from the Veterans UK Customer Satisfaction Survey 2021.
Register now for MOD science and technology summit24/03/2022 09:12:00
Industry and academia invited to free Supercharging Science 2022 networking and engagement event in Wales, as MOD launches ambitious new science programmes.
UK hosts NATO Multi-Domain Operations conference22/03/2022 15:15:15
Strategic Command and NATO Allied Command Transformation led discussions on the future of integrated military operations.