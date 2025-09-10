RUSI
|Printable version
Challenges and Opportunities of the Transition to War
The UK and NATO must be ready for war. ‘Jam tomorrow’ is not enough.
It remains an unfortunate reality that democratic nations are seldom prepared to fight a war with well positioned and fully equipped armed forces. Financial constraints, and competition for resources with other vital sectors such as healthcare, education and social welfare, often add a level of challenge for new acquisitions, long-term investment in defence and the relationship with industry. The military are then inevitably driven to resort to sticking plasters and ‘quick fixes’ to deep rooted problems.
Furthermore, conventional wisdom often regards unused, large stockpiles of equipment as wasteful in terms of Treasury accounting. Despite the recent increase in defence spending, the challenges currently being wrestled within the MOD are unlikely to become less onerous in the short and medium term. With the limited funds immediately available, exacerbated by the purportedly hollowed-out military, both the MOD and industry have resorted to offering ‘jam tomorrow’ in the context in of the prioritisation of funds and letting-contracts, or the increase of production runs. This is promised with the expectation of a suitable warning of escalation, a timely easing of contracting rules and routes, and the appropriate release of money for conflict. That said, industry and the authority may not be in unchartered territory if we recall history. If the closest comparison is 1938 during the period of the Munich Agreement, then geopolitical challenges could intensify quite quickly.
Click here for the full press release
Original article link: https://www.rusi.org/explore-our-research/publications/commentary/challenges-and-opportunities-transition-war
Latest News from
RUSI
Looking For France On the International Stage09/09/2025 14:25:00
France’s home front is collapsing just when the country is most needed abroad.
Why the UK Now Needs a National Disinformation Agency09/09/2025 09:05:00
We live in an age where information is a battlefield and our adversaries are already fighting on it.
The Department of War Makes America Look Weak08/09/2025 14:25:00
The War Department was abolished for a reason. Bringing it back won’t make America stronger.
Peace Negotiations and Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant05/09/2025 14:25:00
As expectations continue to swirl for peace negotiations between Russia and Ukraine, the future of the largest nuclear power plant in Europe hangs in the balance.
RUSI Statement: Russia Declares RUSI to be 'Undesirable'05/09/2025 13:05:00
On 2 September 2025, the Prosecutor General's Office of Russia announced a prohibition on RUSI undertaking any activities inside Russia.
Priorities for the New UK Critical Minerals Strategy04/09/2025 14:25:00
Previously portrayed as ‘asleep at the wheel’, the UK has an opportunity to redefine its position in the critical minerals space.
Beijing Learns from Trump’s Relationship to Europe and Putin02/09/2025 14:05:00
The recent spate of summits between Trump and other world leaders has provided a measure of the US administration that Beijing is happy to take.
Afghanistan: The Enduring Stain on the British State02/09/2025 11:05:00
The legacy of the UK’s involvement in Afghanistan is one of compounding whole-of-government failure.