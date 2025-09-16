NCFE
Championing education: NCFE’s role in shaping the Specialist Teaching Assistant apprenticeship
In today’s dynamic educational environment, the role of teaching assistants (TAs) is more important than ever. From delivering targeted support to championing inclusive practices, teaching assistants are instrumental in improving learner outcomes. Yet for too long, their vital contributions have been undervalued and under-recognised.
That began to change with a powerful initiative in 2023 — the release of NCFE’s landmark report: Exploring the vital, specialist role of the Teaching Assistant for children and young people’s holistic education and wellbeing. The report shone a spotlight on the unique and growing importance of teaching assistants across the UK and called for new pathways to professionalise and elevate the role.
Out of that work emerged our active involvement in shaping the Specialist Teaching Assistant apprenticeship — a milestone in creating structured, recognised career progression for TAs.
What is the Specialist Teaching Assistant apprenticeship?
Designed for experienced support staff ready to take the next step in their careers, the Specialist Teaching Assistant apprenticeship provides a formal development route to strengthen knowledge, skills, and behaviours across key areas — including behaviour support, SEND, safeguarding, communication strategies, and effective collaboration within schools.
Unlike general classroom support roles, this apprenticeship positions TAs as specialists with the capability and confidence to lead interventions, champion inclusion, and directly influence pupil progress.
From report to reality: how NCFE sparked change
Our teaching assistant report was as much of a celebration of the profession as it was a call to action. Grounded in evidence-based research and insights from educators, school leaders, and TAs themselves, the report highlighted key challenges, including:
- a lack of consistent professional pathways for TAs
- the need for specialised training to reflect the complexity of modern classrooms
- concerns over the availability of targeted support for children and young people
- a desire for greater recognition and value placed on support staff.
In response, NCFE advocated for new qualifications and played an instrumental role in developing the Specialist Teaching Assistant apprenticeship.
Strengthening the case: key findings from government research
The urgent need for initiatives like the Specialist Teaching Assistant apprenticeship is also backed by national research. The 2024 government report, Use of Teaching Assistants in Schools, revealed important insights, including:
- 96% of mainstream schools employ TAs, with numbers increasing steadily
- TAs often take on complex responsibilities — delivering structured interventions, supporting pupils with SEND, managing small groups, and even covering classes
- many perform these tasks without access to formal development opportunities
- schools that invest in TA training and strategic deployment see measurable improvements in pupil outcomes — especially among disadvantaged learners.
These findings reinforce the case for professionalising the TA workforce — exactly what the Specialist Teaching Assistant apprenticeship seeks to achieve.
NCFE’s role in development
As a trusted educational charity and awarding organisation, we brought both expertise and influence to the development process. Working alongside trailblazer groups, employers, and sector partners, NCFE championed the creation of a standard that reflected the true breadth of the TA role, contributed to curriculum design and qualification alignment, and ensured the apprenticeship would be inclusive, achievable, and impactful – improving outcomes for children and young people.
This work aligns with NCFE’s broader mission: to advance and promote learning for all. Every aspect — from learning outcomes to delivery models — was shaped by NCFE’s core belief that education should unlock opportunity and build brighter futures.
Supporting learners and schools
The Specialist Teaching Assistant apprenticeship offers significant benefits to both individuals and educational settings.
Benefits for learners include:
- a structured career progression route
- recognition of existing experience and skills
- opportunities to specialise in SEND, social and emotional wellbeing, or curriculum provision.
Benefits for schools include:
- a more skilled and professional support workforce.
- improved outcomes for children and young people through targeted interventions.
- increased staff retention and morale.
This positive impact is already being seen in schools. In a recent Twinkl article, one headteacher praised the apprenticeship for delivering “a direct impact on pupil progress,” and apprentices report increased confidence, deeper knowledge and an increased ability to positively influence the classroom. It’s a clear endorsement of the programme’s value — not just in theory, but in daily practice.
NCFE's involvement ensured that these benefits weren’t just aspirational, but that they’re embedded in the apprenticeship’s structure, delivery, and outcomes.
A long-term commitment to education
Our role in this apprenticeship is part of a long-standing, strategic commitment to improving education at every level. From early years to lifelong learning, NCFE continues to:
- develop innovative qualifications that meet emerging needs
- partner with schools, training providers, and employers to improve delivery
- invest in research and policy to shape a more inclusive and effective education system.
Their work on the Specialist Teaching Assistant apprenticeship reflects a deep belief in the power of education to transform lives — and in the importance of recognising and empowering those who make that transformation possible.
Conclusion
The development of the Specialist Teaching Assistant apprenticeship marks a turning point — not just for TAs, but for the education sector and the children and young people it serves. And at the heart of that journey has been NCFE: a champion of learning, an advocate for inclusion, and a driving force behind lasting change.
From our 2023 report to the hands-on shaping of this new standard, NCFE has helped redefine what’s possible for support staff in schools. This apprenticeship is more than a qualification — it’s a recognition of impact, a route to growth, and a brighter future for education.
How we’re continuing to support the education sector and teaching assistants:
Explore resources, access guidance, and see how we’re supporting teaching assistants across the UK through the Specialist Teaching Assistant apprenticeship.
Building on the All I Do campaign from two years ago, we’ve also launched a new report on Teaching Assistants, highlighting the vital role they play within the education sector. You can explore the full report here.
