Children’s Commissioner
|Printable version
Championing Kinship Care
Every child in care, or involved with children’s services, deserves safety, love and security. I feel a huge sense of responsibility for the safety and happiness of children who are living away from home or receiving social care services.
As set out in the Children Act 2004, as Children’s Commissioner for England, I have a particular responsibility to promote and protect the rights of children who are in care.
That’s why I am delighted to see the publication of the first national kinship strategy, ‘Championing Kinship Care’. Every child needs a loving, caring home, and if that can’t be with their own parents it is vital that there are genuine, caring alternatives.
Kinship care can often be exactly that. In my Family Review, I heard that many families turn to their own network when things get tough. Families told me that they often choose first to access help and support from their parents, grandparents, and friends. That’s why I am pleased to see kinship carers finally getting the recognition they deserve.
For children who have a family member or relative who could step in and care for them I don’t ever want financial circumstance to deter a kinship carer from being able to care for a child.
The introduction of the financial allowance of kinship carers is welcome and while there are many kinship families that will not receive support through the pathfinder programme, I look forward to seeing the impact of the programme on the families it does support and understanding what a national financial allowance could look like.
As we know school plays a central role in children’s lives and can provide stability and consistency for children that have experienced turbulence in their lives. As I highlighted in my report ‘Looked after children not in school’ Virtual School Heads play an essential role in support children in care to thrive in school. I am therefore thrilled to see the role of the Virtual School Heads extended to children in kinship care.
It is incredibly welcome to see Government take welcome steps towards implementing important commitments made in the ‘Stable Homes, Built on Love’ strategy. I will continue to champion kinship carers, ensuring they get the support and continued recognition that they need.
Original article link: https://www.childrenscommissioner.gov.uk/news-and-blogs/championing-kinship-care/
Latest News from
Children’s Commissioner
The importance of health and well-being to children and young people28/11/2023 09:20:00
Children want to grow up feeling happy, healthy and well. In my last big survey, The Big Ask, in 2021, children spoke about wanting good physical health, and younger children in particular spoke about wanting to live healthy lives.
New statistics on looked-after children22/11/2023 09:20:00
Most commonly, children are taken in care because they are experiencing or are at risk of abuse or neglect.
Celebrating World Children’s Day20/11/2023 13:25:00
Today is World’s Children’s Day, a chance to celebrate children across the country and to raise awareness about the importance of upholding children’s rights.
Protecting children from serious violence14/11/2023 11:20:00
Recent months have been heavy with devastating news about the tragic and senseless deaths of children in this country.
Tackling the attendance crisis: A service of whole family support practitioners10/11/2023 09:20:00
Blog posted by: Jaine Stannard, School-Home Support CEO, 09 November 2023.
Briefing on school attendance in England09/11/2023 15:25:00
Improving school attendance is an absolute priority for the Children’s Commissioner.
Empowering Young Ambitions: The Benefits of Part-Time Jobs for School-Aged Children07/11/2023 09:20:00
Are you a young dreamer, eager to make your mark on the world and achieve success in your future career? Well, you’re not alone! In The Big Ask, children across the UK said that jobs were a top priority. They expressed that they want to get on and do well.
Celebrating the Civil Service Care Leavers Internship scheme at Number 1002/11/2023 13:10:00
Benita is on the Civil Service Care Leavers Internship Scheme working at the Children’s Commissioner for England’s office as a Digital Engagement Assistant.