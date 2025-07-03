Championing the role of science

New Chief Scientific Adviser appointed.

Professor Calum Semple OBE has been appointed the Scottish Government’s next Chief Scientific Adviser (CSA).

He will take up the position on 5 August 2025 on an initial three-year term.

Professor Semple is a Consultant in Paediatric Respiratory Medicine at Alder Hey Children’s NHS Foundation Trust and became Professor of Outbreak Medicine and Child Health at the University of Liverpool in 2018.

He has held key advisory roles during public health emergencies, serving as a UK Government adviser during the 2009 Swine Flu pandemic, on the World Health Organisation Scientific Advisory Committee during the Ebola Emergency and as a member of the Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies during the Covid pandemic.

The role of CSA includes:

providing Scottish Government Ministers independent scientific advice on issues of strategic importance

championing Scotland’s world-leading science and research base and the role of science in the economy and society

inspiring the next generation of scientists and encourage diversity in the STEM (science, technology engineering and mathematics) workforce.

Business Minister Richard Lochhead said:

“Science is the bedrock of our society and economy and at the heart of government decision making. From health to the economy to the environment and everything in between, it is a fundamental part of our everyday lives.

“I am delighted to welcome Professor Semple to the role of Chief Scientific Adviser and look forward to his valuable insight and advice as the Scottish Government continues to work with our world leading science sector to highlight Scotland’s strengths as a science nation and ensure it is front and centre of everything we do.”

Professor Semple said:

“I am thrilled to have this opportunity to work for the people and government of Scotland, providing evidence and scientific advice to support our policymakers. I particularly look forward to collaborating with Scotland’s vibrant communities of scientists and engineers in our schools, universities and industries, who inspire and drive the innovation essential for future economic growth. I will ensure that science and evidence remain at the heart of how we shape a fairer, greener, and more prosperous Scotland.

“I would like to thank my wife, friends, and colleagues at the University of Liverpool and Alder Hey Children’s Hospital who support my career and enabled this important appointment. Their encouragement and collaboration have been vital to my journey.”

Background

Professor Semple was raised in Glasgow and Edinburgh. He qualified in medicine from the University of Oxford after completing a PhD in Clinical Virology at University College London and a Bachelor's Tripos in Cell Pathology, Immunology, and Virology at Middlesex Hospital Medical School.

His clinical academic training in Paediatric Respiratory Medicine began in 2002 when he was awarded a Department of Health National Clinical Scientist Fellowship at the University of Liverpool and Alder Hey Children’s Hospital.

He was appointed Consultant in Paediatric Respiratory Medicine at Alder Hey Children’s Hospital in 2006 and was promoted to Professor of Outbreak Medicine and Child Health at the University of Liverpool in 2018.

He will retain these positions, albeit with reduced activity, during his appointment to the Scottish Government.

Professor Semple has been studying severe viral outbreaks since 1989 and co-founded the International Severe Acute Respiratory and Emerging Infection Consortium (ISARIC) in 2012. He has led research on HIV/AIDS, Bronchiolitis, Influenza, Ebola, Mpox, COVID-19, and Hepatitis, with a focus on disease characterisation and clinical countermeasures. His work has been supported by the Wellcome Trust, UK NIHR, and UKRI MRC. For his leadership of medical research activities in Sierra Leone between 2014 and 2016, he and his team were awarded the Queen’s Ebola Medal for Service in West Africa. In 2019, he received a Commonwealth Award for his ongoing work with Ebola Survivors.

Professor Semple has held key advisory roles during public health emergencies, including serving as a UK Government advisor during the 2009 Swine Flu pandemic, on the WHO Scientific Advisory Committee for the Ebola Emergency - STAC-EE (2014–2017), the New Emerging Respiratory Viral Threats Advisory Group - NERVTAG (2014–2023), and the Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies - SAGE for COVID-19 (2020–2022).

He was appointed OBE in 2020 for his contributions to the COVID-19 response and was elected a Fellow of the Faculty of Public Health by distinction in 2022. His leadership is marked by integrity, collaboration, inclusivity, and clear communication.

He enjoys spending time with his family, dogs, beekeeping, playing the pipes, and fly fishing.