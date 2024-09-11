HM Treasury
|Printable version
Chancellor announces £8 billion Amazon Web Services investment, as she vows to make every part of Britain better off
Chancellor Rachel Reeves secures a planned £8 billion investment from Amazon Web Services which is estimated to support around 14,000 jobs per year across the UK
- The Chancellor will welcome the announcement as part of the Government’s mission to boost growth, unlock investment and make every part of Britain better off
- Reeves will say the Government’s mission to ‘fix the foundations of our economy has only just begun’
The Chancellor Rachel Reeves has today [11 September] confirmed an £8 billion investment from Amazon Web Services which is estimated to support thousands of jobs across the UK.
The Chancellor secured the planned five-year investment last week at a meeting with Amazon Web Services. The investment is estimated to support around 14,000 jobs per year at local businesses, including those across the company’s data centre supply chain such as construction, facility maintenance, engineering and telecommunications, as well as well as other jobs within the broader local economy. AWS estimates that these investments in the UK will contribute £14 billion to the UK’s total Gross Domestic Product (GDP) from 2024 to 2028.
Rachel Reeves will welcome the announcement as part of the government’s long-term mission to boost growth, unlock investment and make every part of Britain better off.
Speaking from a University Technical College in Silverstone today, which works with Amazon Web Services to introduce students to the skills required to enter the digital infrastructure industry, the Chancellor will warn that ‘change cannot happen overnight’ and ‘two quarters of positive economic growth will not make up for fourteen years of stagnation under the previous government.’
Chancellor of the Exchequer, Rachel Reeves said:
I am under no illusion to the scale of the challenge facing our economy and I will be honest with the British people that change will not happen overnight. Two quarters of positive economic growth does not make up for fourteen years of stagnation under the previous government.
However, this £8 billion investment marks the start of the economic revival and shows Britain is a place to do business. I am determined to go further so we can deliver on our mandate to create jobs, unlock investment and make every part of Britain better off. The hard work to fix the foundations of our economy has only just begun.
Amazon Web Services Vice President and Managing Director, Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA), Tanuja Randery said:
The next few years could be among the most pivotal for the UK’s digital and economic future, as organisations of all sizes across the country increasingly embrace technologies like cloud computing and AI to help them accelerate innovation, increase productivity, and compete on the global stage.
AWS is proud to announce our plans to invest £8 billion in digital and AI infrastructure over the next five years to help meet the growing needs of our customers and partners, and support the transformation of the UK’s digital economy.
Today’s investment announcement comes ahead of this year’s UK International Investment Summit on 14 October, where the UK will bring together the world’s most important companies and investors, demonstrating how the UK’s offer is the best in the world, with political and economic stability, a strategic government partnering with businesses, a proper trade strategy, and policies designed to enable growth.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/chancellor-announces-8-billion-amazon-web-services-investment-as-she-vows-to-make-every-part-of-britain-better-off
Latest News from
HM Treasury
Boost for UK growth as start-up investment schemes extended05/09/2024 09:15:00
The Enterprise Investment Scheme (EIS) and the Venture Capital Trust (VCT) scheme have now been extended by ten years to 5 April 2035.
International Investment Summit Adviser appointed30/08/2024 16:20:00
Ian Corfield has been appointed as an unpaid International Investment Summit Adviser by the Chancellor of the Exchequer.
Travel ban on two individuals under counter-terrorism sanctions30/08/2024 13:20:00
The travel bans are in addition to the financial prohibitions to which they are already subject.
Travel ban on two individuals under counter-terrorism sanctions29/08/2024 16:10:00
The travel bans are in addition to the financial prohibitions to which they are already subject.
Britain is open for business: Chancellor visits North America in investment drive09/08/2024 12:25:00
Rachel Reeves to bang the drum for Britain in visit to New York City and Toronto this week.
Chancellor Reeves: Pension funds can fire up the UK economy08/08/2024 14:10:00
Chancellor Rachel Reeves calls on UK pension schemes to invest more in the UK economy and deliver better returns for savers
First investors confirm for the International Investment Summit08/08/2024 11:05:00
Investors have already confirmed attendance at the government’s first International Investment Summit on 14 October, announced this weekend.
Chancellor statement on public spending inheritance30/07/2024 15:20:00
Chancellor of the Exchequer Rachel Reeves statement to the House of Commons on 29/07/2024.