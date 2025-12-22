Chancellor announces date of Spring Forecast

The Chancellor has asked the Office for Budget Responsibility to prepare forecast for 3 March 2026

The Chancellor of the Exchequer Rachel Reeves has asked the Office for Budget Responsibility to prepare an economic and fiscal forecast for publication on 3 March 2026.

As set out at the Budget, the Spring forecast will not make an assessment of the government’s performance against the fiscal mandate and will instead provide an interim update on the economy and public finances.

The government will respond to the March forecast through a statement to Parliament, in line with the government’s commitment to deliver one major fiscal event a year at the Budget.

This approach gives families and businesses the stability and certainty they need and supports the government’s growth mission.