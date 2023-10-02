Chancellor announces major increase to National Living Wage

The National Living Wage will rise to two-thirds of average earnings, the Chancellor announced today (Monday 2 October).

In a significant boost for the UK’s lowest paid, the Chancellor committed to accept the Low Pay Commission’s recommendations - which will be announced in November. Based on the Low Pay Commission’s latest forecasts, this would see the National Living Wage increase to over £11 an hour from April 2024 and would mean the annual earnings of a full-time worker on the National Living Wage will increase by over £1,000 next year.

People currently aged 23 and over are eligible for the National Living Wage, with over 2 million workers on low pay set to benefit from the increase. The announcement, after successive rises since its introduction in July 2015, means a full-time worker on the National Living Wage will be over £9,000 better off than they would have been in 2010.

Each year, the independent Low Pay Commission produces recommendations to the Government on National Living Wage and National Minimum Wage rates. This year it is due to make recommendations for the rates that will take effect from April 2024, based on their remit which sets a target for the National Living Wage to reach two-thirds of median earnings by 2024 for workers aged 21 and over, taking economic conditions into account.

Projected coverage of National Living Wage/National Minimum Wage workers in April 2023 across the UK’s countries and regions

Region National Living Wage North East 130,000 North West 300,000 Yorkshire & Humber 310,000 East Midlands 200,000 West Midlands 270,000 South West 200,000 East 220,000 London 200,000 South East 280,000 Wales 120,000 Scotland 180,000 Northern Ireland 130,000 Total 2,540,000

