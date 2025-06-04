techUK
|Printable version
Chancellor announces pension reforms to boost capital into high-growth businesses
Last week, the Chancellor announced next stages to the Pension Reforms. Reforms will hope to see more than £50 billion investment into UK infrastructure and fast-growing businesses. techUK welcome these reforms to drive more patient capital into businesses at the forefront of emerging technology.
What do the reforms mean?
Reforms also mark a significant milestone to address the UK's growth capital gap. Introduced through the Pension Schemes Bill, they will mean all multi-employer Defined Contribution pension schemes and Local Government Pension Scheme pools operate at megafund level, managing at least £25 billion in assets by 2030.
This takes steer from international counterparts Australia and Canada where the size of megafunds allows pension funds to invest in big infrastructure projects and private high-growth businesses. Such a system in Australia and Canada have driven higher returns for savers.
These changes will aim to drive more investment directly into promising scale-up businesses. Over £50 billion has been secured through the recent voluntary commitment from pension funds to invest 5 percent of assets in the UK and new local investment targets for Local Government Pension Scheme authorities.
Alongside this, the British Business Bank's British Growth Partnership (BGP) also recieved regulatory approval from the Financial Conduct Authority. The BGP aims to encourage more UK pension fund and other institutional investment into the UK’s most innovative companies. London CIV has become the first Local Government Pension Scheme (LGPS) pool to announce its intention to work with the British Business Bank on the launch of the British Growth Partnership. The initial BGP fund includes a commitment from the British Business Bank to invest in some of the highest potential opportunities in the Bank’s venture capital pipeline.
What next?
techUK were pleased to sign an Open Letter, with others across the scale-up ecoystsem, written directly to the Chancellor and led by the ScaleUp Institute. This welcomed the Pensions Investment Review and the Government's commitment to double the number of UK pension megafunds by 2030 – techUK further called for this in our Scale-Up Action Plan and UK Tech Plan.
techUK look forward to continuing to work with the UK Government, and our members, to improve the growth capital landscape and support scaling tech firms to scale and stay in the UK.
Julian David OBE, techUK CEO, responded:
Original article link: https://www.techuk.org/resource/chancellor-announces-pension-reforms-to-boost-capital-into-high-growth-businesses.html
Latest News from
techUK
Defence Tech and the Strategic Defence Review03/06/2025 16:25:00
UK to be a ‘tech-enabled Defence power’ by 2035 with AI and cyber central to the Strategic Defence Review.
Optimising AI Workloads: How Bespoke Hosting Maximises Performance03/06/2025 11:05:00
AI is predicted to be integrated into almost all aspects of our lives over the coming years, from our homes to the workplace, and entertainment to healthcare.
Insight: Digital Europe publishes “Embracing the future of mobility – a strategy for autonomous driving in the EU”02/06/2025 16:05:00
Digital Europe have published a strategic vision for the future of mobility in Europe, focusing on the transformative potential of autonomous vehicles (AVs), with implications for how we in the UK work to deliver an AV future.
From apps to actuators: How the UK could lead on humanoid robots02/06/2025 10:20:00
This article has been published during Humanoids Summit London, an event that unites visionaries, innovators, and industry leaders to explore the future of humanoid robotics in Europe.
National Cyber Security Centre: AI Data Security02/06/2025 09:20:00
With data security now recognised as a critical enabler of trustworthy AI, the UK’s National Cyber Security Centre – in conjunction with the relevant American, Australian and Kiwi national cyber security agencies – has published guidance outlining best practices for securing data used train and operate AI systems.*
Spending Review: prioritise tech to drive Invest203530/05/2025 16:25:00
On 11 June, the Chancellor of the Exchequer is set announce the next major fiscal event and complete the Comprehensive Spending Review. This will set departmental spending for the next three years and the decisions will shape the course for the rest of this Parliament, and decade...
EU unveils its Startup and Scaleup Strategy30/05/2025 09:20:00
On 28 May 2025 the EU Commission unveiled its Startup and Scaleup Strategy. The Strategy aims to make Europe a great place to start and grow global technology-driven companies. It will anchor itself in the broader “Choose Europe” initiative which launched on 5 May at Sorbonne University in Paris and aims to position Europe as a global hub for scientific research and innovation.
Wired for Growth: Why Britain’s Economic Strategy Hinges on Its Energy Infrastructure29/05/2025 17:15:00
Britain’s industrial and economic future is increasingly wired into the success, or failure, of its energy infrastructure. Amid sweeping reforms and lofty targets, such as delivering net zero by 2030, the UK finds itself at a critical inflection point where the policies governing energy planning, investment, and market design are becoming decisive levers for national competitiveness.