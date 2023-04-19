HM Treasury
Chancellor announces three new Economic Advisory Council members
The Council provides independent, expert advice on economic policy to help grow the economy.
- Andy Haldane, Dr Anna Valero and Sir Jonathan Symonds CBE will join the Chancellor’s Economic Advisory Council (EAC).
- The council meets regularly to discuss the UK economy and advises the Chancellor – with a focus on growing the economy.
The Chancellor of the Exchequer, Jeremy Hunt yesterday (Tuesday 18 April) announced three new members of the Economic Advisory Council.
All members attend in an independent capacity and have been chosen for their personal knowledge and expertise.
The Chancellor of the Exchequer, Jeremy Hunt said:
“I am delighted to announce three new members of the Economic Advisory Council who collectively have decades of economic experience across the private and public sector.
“Economic growth is essential to our long-term prospects and in the face of global headwinds, this council plays a critical role in helping our economy meet these challenges.”
The appointments bring membership of the Council to seven advisors – and the next meeting will be convened later in the Spring.
About the members:
Andy Haldane FAcSS, FRS, FRSA
Andy Haldane has served as the Chief Executive of the Royal Society for Arts (RSA) since 2021. He worked at the Bank of England between 1989 and 2021 where he became the Chief Economist and a member of the Bank’s Monetary Policy Committee. Haldane was appointed Chair of the Levelling up Advisory Council in June 2022.
Dr Anna Valero
Anna Valero is a Senior Policy Fellow at the London School of Economics (LSE) Centre for Economic Performance, Deputy Director of the Programme on Innovation and Diffusion, and an Associate of the Grantham Research Institute on Climate Change. Her research is focused on the drivers of productivity and innovation in firms and regions. She also works on UK growth policy more broadly, with a particular focus on sustainable growth and green jobs.
Sir Jonathan (Jon) Symonds, CBE
Jon Symonds was appointed Chair of the board at Glaxo Smith Kline (GSK) in September 2019. He also serves as, Non-Executive director at Genomics England Limited, a member of the European Round Table for Industry, and as a Senior Advisor to Chatham House. Symonds has extensive international financial, life sciences and governance experience.
Further information
- Care will be taken to ensure Council members are not privy to any material non- public information, or market sensitive information.
- Read the terms of reference for the government’s Economic Advisory Council.
- The new members will join the below Council members announced in October:
- Rupert Harrison, BlackRock
- Sushil Wadhwani, PGIM Wadhwani
- Karen Ward, J. P. Morgan Asset Management
- Gertjan Vlieghe, Element Capital
