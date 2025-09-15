Chancellor appoints infrastructure and planning adviser to clear path for new investments

Leading lawyer, Catherine Howard, appointed to advise Chancellor on the next phase of planning and infrastructure reforms as she vows to ‘do what it takes to get Britain building’

Extra expertise at the Treasury to help government kickstart economic growth to deliver an economy that works for working people – and rewards working people.

Comes as part of government commitment to create conditions to attract long-term private sector investment into UK infrastructure, including landmark planning reforms and backing of a third runway at Heathrow

Leading planning lawyer Catherine Howard has been appointed to advise Chancellor Rachel Reeves to help drive through the next phase of the government’s planning reforms with new Housing Secretary, Steve Reed, to ‘get Britain building.’

The Chancellor has vowed that the Autumn Budget will focus on building an economy that works for working people by taking action to reduce inflation, keep a grip on the public finances and kickstart economic growth.

With the Planning and Infrastructure Bill going through Parliament and barriers to private investment being torn down, the Chancellor is pushing ahead to create the conditions to secure vital long-term investments in UK infrastructure and support Britain’s economic renewal.

Specialising in major infrastructure projects, Catherine is currently a Partner at Herbert Smith Freehills Kramer LLP, with expertise in Development Consent Orders which provide planning permission for nationally significant infrastructure projects, environmental regulation, and Judicial Reviews.

Chancellor of the Exchequer, Rachel Reeves, said:

I am determined we do what it takes to get Britain building, unlock private investment and deliver an economy that works for working people – and rewards working people. I look forward to working with Catherine to deliver this.

Catherine Howard said:

It is a privilege to take on this position as the Chancellor’s Infrastructure and Planning Adviser, helping the government to achieve a step-change in how we deliver major infrastructure and housing. With the right framework in place, good decision-making can enable swift progress - improving our natural environment and supporting the government’s Growth Mission. The Planning and Infrastructure Bill makes major strides towards this goal. I look forward to working with stakeholders to consider how we build on this important agenda.

Catherine will initially work up to four days a week on an unpaid basis, until the Autumn Budget.

Established processes for the declaration and management of interests have been followed in respect of this appointment. Catherine has confirmed she has not taken part in any political activity in the last five years.

The Terms of Reference for this appointment can be found here: Terms of Reference (PDF, 56.7 KB, 1 page)