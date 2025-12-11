Chancellor appoints new Women in Finance Champion

Over 440 firms now committed to improving female representation at the top of the industry.

Dame Amanda Blanc steps down as Women in Finance Champion after 5 years in the role, with senior female representation rising from 32% to 36% under her tenure

Nationwide CEO Dame Debbie Crosbie appointed as new Women in Finance Champion, as Government pushes for more women in senior City roles.

The Chancellor has appointed Nationwide Building Society CEO Dame Debbie Crosbie as the new Women in Finance champion, as ministers step up the pressure on the City to go further and faster on women’s progression to senior roles.

Dame Debbie succeeds Aviva CEO Dame Amanda Blanc, whose tenure saw senior female representation in key finance roles jump from 32% to 36% as well as leading the charge on strengthening the pipeline for women into financial services.

As Champion, Dame Debbie will continue to drive momentum behind the HM Treasury Women in Finance Charter, which covers more than 440 firms and aims to improve the representation of women in senior leadership to boost the productivity and growth of UK financial services.

Chancellor of the Exchequer, Rachel Reeves, said:

When I became Chancellor, I said my time in office would be a success if more young women and girls knew there should be no ceiling on their ambition and no limit to what they can achieve. The Women in Finance Charter is a key tool to achieve that progress. I thank Amanda for her exceptional leadership over the past 5 years, and look forward to working with Debbie as she takes on the mantle.

Dame Amanda Blanc said:

I am incredibly proud of the progress made during my time as Women in Finance Champion. There is still plenty more to do to reach parity and I know that Debbie will be a powerful driving force in bringing about further progress and ensuring even more talented women are given the opportunities they deserve to thrive and lead.

Dame Debbie Crosbie said:

When women succeed in business they inspire the next generation and ensure economic growth is sustainable and inclusive. The Charter is key to driving even more growth in financial services and harnessing all of the sector’s skills and talents. I look forward to building on the excellent progress made by Amanda, and working with the Chancellor and across our industry to encourage even more growth and progress.

Over the last 5 years, Dame Amanda has driven progress in the sector through developing a blueprint for change, advocating for women in underrepresented spaces such as tech, strengthening the talent pipeline through the Mirror Taskforce of talented mid-level women, and convening leaders - including the Women in Finance Climate Action Group for COP26 and Accountable Executive Taskforce - to focus on greater gender parity.

Dame Debbie Crosbie will take up the Women in Finance Champion role from 1 January 2026, serving in an unpaid, direct ministerial appointment reporting to the Economic Secretary to the Treasury.

Dame Debbie joined Nationwide as its first-ever female CEO in June 2022 and was appointed a Dame Commander of the British Empire (DBE) in June 2025 for services to the financial sector.

