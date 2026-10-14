Chancellor call with Vice Premier He Lifeng of China

The Chancellor of the Exchequer spoke to Vice Premier He Lifeng of China on Thursday 8 October.

The Chancellor reaffirmed that the UK will take a consistent, long term and strategic approach to relations with China, rooted in UK and global interests.

Both affirmed their commitment to pragmatic cooperation in support of economic growth and financial stability. They agreed the importance of the UK-China relationship across trade, investment and financial services. The Chancellor set out that he looked forward to welcoming the Vice Premier to London for the next Economic and Financial Dialogue. As members of the G20, they discussed the importance of working together to support the international financial system and address global economic challenges.

The Chancellor said that he would engage frankly and constructively on issues that matter for the UK, and raised macroeconomic imbalances and Russia’s war in Ukraine.

The Chancellor and the Vice Premier committed to maintaining dialogue on mutual economic and financial priorities.