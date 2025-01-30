WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
Chancellor is right to prioritise growth that delivers rising living standards
Responding to the Chancellor’s announcement of plans for a third runway at Heathrow, TUC General Secretary Paul Nowak yesterday said:
“Plans for a new third runway at Heathrow must deliver thousands of high-quality jobs across the country and boost UK supply chains. They must also ensure that our legal obligations on net zero can be met.
“As this project moves forward it is also vital that it is delivered in partnership with unions.
“Agreements covering skills, health and safety and equality have been vital to the success of large-scale infrastructure projects such as the London 2012 Olympic and Paralympic Games and Hinkley Point C – and should do the same for Heathrow's expansion.”
On the Chancellor’s wider plans for growth Paul added:
"The government is right to prioritise stronger growth that delivers rising living standards and better-quality employment in every part of the country. Ministers must now deliver on the improvements in jobs and services that the public voted for."
