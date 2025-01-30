Chancellor is right to prioritise growth that delivers rising living standards

Responding to the Chancellor’s announcement of plans for a third runway at Heathrow, TUC General Secretary Paul Nowak yesterday said:

“Plans for a new third runway at Heathrow must deliver thousands of high-quality jobs across the country and boost UK supply chains. They must also ensure that our legal obligations on net zero can be met.

“As this project moves forward it is also vital that it is delivered in partnership with unions.

“Agreements covering skills, health and safety and equality have been vital to the success of large-scale infrastructure projects such as the London 2012 Olympic and Paralympic Games and Hinkley Point C – and should do the same for Heathrow's expansion.”