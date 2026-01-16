Chancellor marks beginning of construction at new Government Hub

Construction of a Government Hub in Darlington got underway with a breaking ground ceremony today, January 16, led by Chancellor of the Exchequer Rachel Reeves.

A planned five-storey office to accommodate more than 1,600 civil servants has reached a significant milestone.

Construction of the Government Hub in Darlington got underway with a breaking ground ceremony today, January 16, led by Chancellor of the Exchequer Rachel Reeves, together with Cabinet Office Minister Anna Turley.

The Government Property Agency (GPA) is delivering the Brunswick Street hub, set to open during the first quarter of 2028, which will be the permanent home of the Darlington Economic Campus (DEC). Staff from seven government departments, including HM Treasury, will be based in the office.

Chancellor of the Exchequer, Rachel Reeves, said:

The Darlington Economic Campus has brought hundreds of skilled jobs and real economic benefits to this town – and today we’re breaking ground on its permanent home. This new Government Hub demonstrates our long-term commitment to Darlington and to making economic decisions right across the country, not just in Westminster.

Minister of State at the Cabinet Office, Anna Turley, said:

Breaking ground on this new hub is a major milestone in our mission to bring the Civil Service closer to the communities it serves. Through our Places for Growth programme, we are ensuring that high-quality career opportunities are created outside of London, supporting economic growth across the entire country. This building is a visible sign of our investment in Darlington’s future, supporting and developing local talent to help deliver the government’s Plan for Change from the heart of the North East.

The campus forms part of the Government Hubs Programme, supporting economic growth across the UK through the redevelopment of brownfield sites or repurposing existing buildings to create efficient, sustainable and productive workplaces.

Simon Hulme, the GPA’s Director of Capital Projects, said:

We are thrilled that construction of another Government Hub is now underway. Today’s ceremony is not only a landmark occasion for the Brunswick Street development but also a huge milestone for the GPA as we continue our ambition to provide great places to work for the Civil Service, and support regional growth across the UK. Once completed, this building will be a modern, sustainable and digitally-enabled office space, supporting the work of over 1,600 staff from across government, while becoming a core building of DEC.

Last month the GPA signed an agreement confirming Kier Group as lead contractor on the project.

The company began ground remediation works at the site recently, preparing the way for construction to begin.

Stuart Togwell, Chief Executive Officer of Kier Group, said:

We’re proud to be playing our part in shaping the future and supporting the Government as it expands its geographic footprint across the UK. Today’s groundbreaking is an important milestone for this landmark project in Darlington, which is set to be a new home for a number of Government departments and will create significant economic and social benefits for the local community. Working together with the GPA and our network of local suppliers, we have been involved in this project from the design phase, helping us reduce risks and progress seamlessly through to engineering and construction of the main works. This whole‑lifecycle approach helps us deliver the best possible outcomes for our customers and communities, which will be realised at the Darlington Economic Campus.

Building on 750 existing Department for Education (DfE) roles, DEC has now welcomed over 1,000 more civil servants to Darlington.

In addition to DfE, the campus also incorporates HM Treasury, Office for National Statistics, Department for Culture, Media and Sport, the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government, the Department for Energy Security and Net Zero, the Department for Science, Innovation and Technology, and the Competition and Markets Authority.