WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
|Printable version
Chancellor missed the opportunity to invest more broadly in skills and growth, says the CIPD
Large proportions of the economy will be unaffected by yesterday’s announcements, highlighting the need for a broader plan for growth
Ben Willmott, head of public policy for the CIPD, the professional body for HR and people development said:
“The Government must broaden its plans for growth beyond a narrow focus on science and technology towards supporting investment in people and skills across the economy.
“Plans to boost investment in R&D and high-tech industries are welcome, but these measures will benefit relatively few employers in specific sectors and fail to stimulate the innovation and adoption of technology and better people management practices we need across all sectors.
“Similarly, the £50m investment to increase apprenticeship provision in key sectors is welcome but will be undermined by the continued failure to reform the failing Apprenticeship Levy, which has acted to reduce apprenticeship starts across the economy. The Apprenticeship Levy will continue to act as a brake on employer investment in Apprenticeships and skills until it is reformed into a more flexible training levy.”
On welfare reform proposals:
“Any measures designed to incentivise people into employment must be proportionate and not undermine people’s wellbeing and ability to find suitable and sustainable work. The success of plans for welfare reform to support people with disabilities and long-term health conditions into employment will depend on whether there is enough tailored and bespoke support available.
“The creation of more flexible jobs will also be crucial in helping people get into and stay in employment, and help employers address ongoing skills shortages.”
Keeping people in employment
“Proposals to reform the fit note to focus on supporting treatment rather than time off are positive, but there is also a need to reform and enhance Statutory Sick Pay and improve access to occupational health support for SMEs if we want to prevent more people from falling out of employment.”
On increases to the National Living Wage:
“While the new rates will be welcomed by workers grappling with the cost-of-living crisis, many employers could struggle to afford this. To meet this additional cost expectation many businesses will need to boost productivity. This highlights the importance of the Government working with employers to develop policies and support that can help raise business investment in the skills, people management capability and technology needed to improve productivity, especially in low-skill and low-wage sectors."
Notes to editors
If you wish to reproduce this press release on your website, please link back to this page as the original source
Latest News from
WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
Manufacturing output falls and order books deteriorate – CBI Industrial Trends Survey23/11/2023 15:15:15
Manufacturers reported that output volumes fell in the three months to November, disappointing expectations for expansion, according to the CBI’s latest Industrial Trends Survey.
TUC – Autumn Statement “is a plan for levelling the country down”23/11/2023 13:05:00
TUC General Secretary Paul Nowak yesterday commented on the Autumn Statement.
Gender pay gap will take “decades to close”, says TUC22/11/2023 16:20:00
TUC comment on Fawcett Society’s Equal Pay Day
NHS Confederation responds to NHS England report on mental health of children and young people in England22/11/2023 11:25:00
Sean Duggan responds to data from NHS England's report on the mental health of children and young people in England
UK Space Agency: Space for Our Future: UK aims to join Atlantic Constellation with funding for new Earth observation satellite22/11/2023 10:25:00
The UK is aiming to join Portugal and Spain as a member of the Atlantic Constellation and is contributing a new pathfinder satellite designed and built by a UK-based company adding to the innovative Earth and coastal monitoring and data sharing network.
New report shows investment in transport can transform working life in Wales22/11/2023 09:05:00
TUC – General Secretary Shavanah Taj yesterday commented on Centre for Cities’ new report Fare Outcomes: Understanding Transport in Welsh Cities – which was sponsored by the Wales.
Cutting inheritance tax will benefit just 4% of people in the South West21/11/2023 16:05:00
Only 4% of estates in the South West would be affected if the Chancellor cuts inheritance tax at Wednesday’s Autumn Statement – according to new TUC analysis published yesterday (Monday).
CBI General Election Countdown Conference – CEO Rain Newton-Smith’s keynote speech in full21/11/2023 12:15:00
CBI General Election Countdown Conference – CEO Rain Newton-Smith’s keynote speech in full (20 November 2023).