HM Treasury
|Printable version
Chancellor Reeves: Pension funds can fire up the UK economy
Chancellor Rachel Reeves calls on UK pension schemes to invest more in the UK economy and deliver better returns for savers
- Chancellor Rachel Reeves wants UK to learn lessons from ‘Canadian model’ ahead of meeting with major Canadian retirement funds
- Reeves confirms first Mansion House address will focus on financial service sector’s role in delivering more investment and financing growth as work continues to fix foundations of the economy, rebuild Britain and make every part of the country better off
The Chancellor Rachel Reeves has called on pension funds to “learn lessons from the Canadian model and fire up the UK economy”. The Chancellor will host a roundtable with the so-called ‘Maple 8’ group of Canadian retirement funds in Toronto on Wednesday 7 August, who have invested billions of pounds in the UK economy in recent years.
She will urge the funds to continue backing Britain and take home lessons about how consolidation of pension schemes into larger funds can help drive investment in productive assets such as vital infrastructure and high-growth businesses.
The meeting is part of intensive industry engagement for the landmark review of pension fund investment announced last month to boost investment in the UK and deliver higher returns for people’s pension pots.
Also on the Chancellor’s agenda to deliver more investment and finance growth is the financial services sector, with Rachel Reeves confirming her first Mansion House address will set out how she will work in partnership with industry and regulators to deliver growth. This will include delivering the stability the sector needs to grow, the support it needs to invest across the UK and reforms it needs to remain at the cutting-edge of new innovations and technologies.
Chancellor of the Exchequer Rachel Reeves said:
The size of Canadian pension schemes means they can invest far more in productive assets like vital infrastructure than ours do.
I want British schemes to learn lessons from the Canadian model and fire up the UK economy, which would deliver better returns for savers and unlock billions of pounds of investment.
We’re already beginning to see schemes announce plans to invest. That’s a vote of confidence in our work to fix the foundations of the economy, rebuild Britain and make every part of our country better off.
Industry strongly welcomed the announcement of the pension fund investment review, with supportive comments made by groups such as Legal & General, the BVCA, Aviva, Barclays and Phoenix.
New investment vehicles have since been announced to channel pension fund money into infrastructure and the UK’s fastest growing companies. Last week Phoenix and Schroders launched their Future Growth Capital co-investment fund, which will invest up to £20 billion in the UK over the next decade.
Channelling more pension fund money will release investment demand and comes alongside measures to unlock supply through fixing the broken planning system, setting up a National Wealth Fund and the biggest overhaul of listings rules for the UK stock exchange.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/chancellor-reeves-pension-funds-can-fire-up-the-uk-economy
Latest News from
HM Treasury
First investors confirm for the International Investment Summit08/08/2024 11:05:00
Investors have already confirmed attendance at the government’s first International Investment Summit on 14 October, announced this weekend.
Chancellor statement on public spending inheritance30/07/2024 15:20:00
Chancellor of the Exchequer Rachel Reeves statement to the House of Commons on 29/07/2024.
Chancellor: I will take the difficult decisions to restore economic stability30/07/2024 11:10:00
The chancellor yesterday addressed House of Commons with a pledge to ‘restore economic stability’ after revealing £22 billion of unfunded pressures inherited from the previous Government.
Britain back open for business, Chancellor to tell G2026/07/2024 15:20:00
Chancellor of the Exchequer Rachel Reeves to attend first G20 meeting in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.
AI expert to lead Action Plan to ensure UK reaps the benefits of Artificial Intelligence26/07/2024 12:12:00
UK Science Secretary Peter Kyle has commissioned an Action Plan to identify how AI can drive economic growth.
Chancellor vows 'big bang on growth' to boost investment and savings22/07/2024 12:14:00
Landmark pensions review part of Government’s mission to ‘boost growth and make every part of Britain better off’.
Government introduces new Fiscal Lock Law to deliver economic stability and protect family finances19/07/2024 11:10:00
New law bringing economic stability introduced to the House of Commons following the King’s Speech.
Boost for new National Wealth Fund to unlock private investment09/07/2024 16:05:00
The Government announces new plans to align key institutions under the National Wealth Fund that will boost growth and unlock investment.