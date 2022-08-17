HM Treasury
|Printable version
Chancellor sees government support for families in action at school holiday club
The Chancellor visited a school holiday club in London where he saw the positive impacts of healthy food and extra-curricular activities on young people, as he committed to continuing to help families with the cost of living.
- The Chancellor sees positive impacts of healthy food and activities on children during the summer, at a visit to a government-funded Holiday Activities and Food club.
- Visit comes alongside a further series of cost of living deals announced to provide extra support to families as kids return to school.
- Following the release of July’s inflation statistics, Nadhim Zahawi also reaffirms his commitment to get inflation under control through strong, independent monetary policy, responsible tax and spending decisions, and reforms to boost productivity and growth.
Nadhim Zahawi met a number of young people on Wednesday 17 August taking part in sports and dance activities and discussed how the scheme at Sydenham School, funded through the Government’s Holiday Activities and Food (HAF) club, was improving wellbeing, behaviour and social skills.
In response to the latest ONS statistics, which show inflation reached 10.1% in the 12 months to July, up from 9.4% in June, the Chancellor reaffirmed that working alongside the independent Bank of England to get inflation under control was his “top priority”.
The visit comes as a further series of cost of living deals have been secured by Cost of Living Business Tsar David Buttress, to provide extra support to families as kids return to school, as part of the Government’s Help for Households campaign.
Chancellor of the Exchequer Nadhim Zahawi said:
It’s fantastic to be here at Sydenham School to meet young people who are benefiting from our Holiday Activities and Food programme. Holiday clubs like this not only provide a nutritious meal but also the chance to take part in activities they may not otherwise have exposure to, such as music lessons, cookery classes or the arts.
I know times are tough and people are concerned about rising prices. That’s why we have continually taken action to help households including £1,200 of extra support for eight million of the most vulnerable households and £400 off energy bills for everyone over the winter.
We are doing all we can to support families and I am delighted that more retailers have got on board with our Help for Households campaign, offering some brilliant discounts on back to school essentials.
The back to school offers include a bespoke new deal with the publishing firm Scholastic, who are offering 20% off children’s books and a curated set of Back to School deals from Amazon, including up to 30% off Clarks School Shoes and deals on stationary. Amazon Fresh is also offering savings, from lunchbox essentials to laundry detergent.
A number of other Help for Households partners, including Marks & Spencer, Primark, Shoezone, ZSL and Go-ahead have also agreed to promote their existing support schemes under the Help for Households campaign to raise awareness.
Anyone can visit the Help for Households website to access the full range deals.
The Government is also supporting working parents as their children go back to school this autumn with up to £2,000 a year towards their child’s wraparound care.
In June 2022, approximately 391,000 working families benefitted from Tax-Free Childcare, receiving a share of £41.6 million in government top-up payments – but thousands more could be missing out.
Families can find out what childcare support is best for them via Childcare Choices.
Further information
- The HAF scheme is backed by over £200 million each year and runs in the Easter, Summer and Christmas school holidays. It was extended to become a national programme in 2021, to provide free activities and meals for children from disadvantaged backgrounds, with flexibility for councils about how they can best serve the needs of children and families in their area.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/chancellor-sees-government-support-for-families-in-action-at-school-holiday-club
Latest News from
HM Treasury
UK Chancellor announces joint taskforce to solve the delivery of equivalent support to £400 Energy Bill Support Scheme in Northern Ireland16/08/2022 12:05:00
Chancellor Nadhim Zahawi yesterday met with Northern Ireland Executive Ministers and officials to continue to drive progress on the delivery of equivalent support to the £400 Energy Bill Support Scheme in Northern Ireland.
Cabinet ministers see levelling up in action at Airbus factory15/08/2022 15:20:00
The Prime Minister, Chancellor and Secretary of State for Wales visit Airbus in Broughton to meet apprentices and see work being done to boost jobs.
Readout of the Prime Minister, Chancellor and Business Secretary’s roundtable with the electricity sector11/08/2022 15:20:00
Below is a readout and quotes following the Prime Minister, Chancellor and Business Secretary’s roundtable with the electricity sector this morning.
The Chancellor visits Darlington Economic Campus for the first time26/07/2022 10:20:00
Chancellor Nadhim Zahawi has announced the permanent location for the new Darlington Economic Campus and pledged to ensure more Treasury roles move to the town
Group of Creditors to Ukraine statement on a debt deferral for Ukraine22/07/2022 15:20:00
In continuing solidarity with Ukraine, the UK, as part of Ukraine’s bilateral group of creditors, has released a joint statement on a debt deferral for Ukraine.
Financial Services Bill to unlock growth and investment across the UK21/07/2022 13:43:00
Legislation to enhance the competitiveness of the UK financial services sector and unlock tens of billions of pounds of investment across the economy was introduced to Parliament yesterday.
Chancellor Nadhim Zahawi sets out post-Brexit transformation of UK financial services21/07/2022 11:10:00
Plans to seize the benefits of Brexit by revoking EU retained law governing financial services have been set out by Chancellor of the Exchequer Nadhim Zahawi in his first speech as Chancellor.
1.2 million low earners to see boost in take-home pay20/07/2022 16:10:00
Today the government has published legislation confirming that low earners who save through a Net Pay Arrangement (NPA) will get the same level of government top-up as those who use Relief at Source schemes.