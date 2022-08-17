Chancellor sees government support for families in action at school holiday club

The Chancellor visited a school holiday club in London where he saw the positive impacts of healthy food and extra-curricular activities on young people, as he committed to continuing to help families with the cost of living.

The Chancellor sees positive impacts of healthy food and activities on children during the summer, at a visit to a government-funded Holiday Activities and Food club.

Visit comes alongside a further series of cost of living deals announced to provide extra support to families as kids return to school.

Following the release of July’s inflation statistics, Nadhim Zahawi also reaffirms his commitment to get inflation under control through strong, independent monetary policy, responsible tax and spending decisions, and reforms to boost productivity and growth.

Nadhim Zahawi met a number of young people on Wednesday 17 August taking part in sports and dance activities and discussed how the scheme at Sydenham School, funded through the Government’s Holiday Activities and Food (HAF) club, was improving wellbeing, behaviour and social skills.

In response to the latest ONS statistics, which show inflation reached 10.1% in the 12 months to July, up from 9.4% in June, the Chancellor reaffirmed that working alongside the independent Bank of England to get inflation under control was his “top priority”.

The visit comes as a further series of cost of living deals have been secured by Cost of Living Business Tsar David Buttress, to provide extra support to families as kids return to school, as part of the Government’s Help for Households campaign.

Chancellor of the Exchequer Nadhim Zahawi said:

It’s fantastic to be here at Sydenham School to meet young people who are benefiting from our Holiday Activities and Food programme. Holiday clubs like this not only provide a nutritious meal but also the chance to take part in activities they may not otherwise have exposure to, such as music lessons, cookery classes or the arts. I know times are tough and people are concerned about rising prices. That’s why we have continually taken action to help households including £1,200 of extra support for eight million of the most vulnerable households and £400 off energy bills for everyone over the winter. We are doing all we can to support families and I am delighted that more retailers have got on board with our Help for Households campaign, offering some brilliant discounts on back to school essentials.

The back to school offers include a bespoke new deal with the publishing firm Scholastic, who are offering 20% off children’s books and a curated set of Back to School deals from Amazon, including up to 30% off Clarks School Shoes and deals on stationary. Amazon Fresh is also offering savings, from lunchbox essentials to laundry detergent.

A number of other Help for Households partners, including Marks & Spencer, Primark, Shoezone, ZSL and Go-ahead have also agreed to promote their existing support schemes under the Help for Households campaign to raise awareness.

Anyone can visit the Help for Households website to access the full range deals.

The Government is also supporting working parents as their children go back to school this autumn with up to £2,000 a year towards their child’s wraparound care.

In June 2022, approximately 391,000 working families benefitted from Tax-Free Childcare, receiving a share of £41.6 million in government top-up payments – but thousands more could be missing out.

Families can find out what childcare support is best for them via Childcare Choices.

