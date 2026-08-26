HM Treasury
|Printable version
Chancellor statement on Iran sanctions
Chancellor of the Exchequer John Healey statement on further Iran sanctions
Chancellor of the Exchequer John Healey statement on further Iran sanctionsSince taking office, the Government has imposed over 240 sanctions on Iran whose actions threaten our people and security, and we will continue working alongside the US and other partners to apply economic pressure on Iran. We are determined to prevent the Iranian regime from exploiting the global economy and abusing the UK financial system to advance its nuclear programme and wider destabilising activities. We support US work to secure a diplomatic solution and welcome efforts to increase pressure, including through Operation Economic Outcast. We will continue to work with partners to protect our interests, take the necessary steps to re-open the Strait and counter Iran’s dangerous activity. We call on Iran to cease its destabilising activity across the region, including in the Strait of Hormuz, and engage in diplomatic discussions in good faith.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/chancellor-statement-on-iran-sanctions
Latest News from
HM Treasury
Treasury to call time on uncertainty for pubs and hotels24/08/2026 15:20:00
Pub and hotel valuations will be made fairer as the government takes a further step to back the businesses that help drive growth in every postcode.
Venture capital access expanded for early-stage companies in UK07/08/2026 11:10:00
Intention to invest £100 million through British Business Bank’s Investor Pathways Capital Initiative to boost growth in every postcode.
Budget to move “power and money out of Westminster, and into every postcode around Britain”.31/07/2026 16:15:00
Today (Friday 31 July), the Chancellor has confirmed that the date of the Budget will be Wednesday 28 October.
G7 Cyber Expert Group 2026 Cross Border Coordination Exercise (CBCE)31/07/2026 15:15:00
The G7 Cyber Expert Group has successfully concluded its 2026 Cross-border-coordination exercise.
UK pension giants join forces to unlock £1bn to back Britain’s innovators27/07/2026 13:14:00
Pension fund could be used to back the next generation of high-growth British science and technology companies.
Burnham means business: PM slashes business rates bills for pubs, clubs and live music venues23/07/2026 09:09:00
Continuing his drive to build an economy that works for every postcode, the Prime Minister has taken action to cut business rates bills for pubs, social clubs and live music venues across England from April next year.
New PM cuts tax on household electricity bills to give breathing space on cost of living21/07/2026 12:14:00
New Prime Minister takes immediate action to cut taxes on electricity bills to give millions of households breathing space this winter.
Care workers to be represented in Fair Pay Agreements16/07/2026 15:16:00
New negotiating body to be set up as part of the first ever adult social care Fair Pay Agreement, representing millions of care workers