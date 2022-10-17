HM Treasury
Chancellor statement on the Medium-Term Fiscal Plan
The Chancellor will make a statement today, bringing forward measures from the Medium-Term Fiscal Plan that will support fiscal sustainability.
He will also make a statement in the House of Commons this afternoon.
This follows the Prime Minister’s statement on Friday, and further conversations between the Prime Minister and the Chancellor over the weekend, to ensure sustainable public finances underpin economic growth.
The Chancellor will then deliver the full Medium-Term Fiscal Plan to be published alongside a forecast from the independent Office for Budget Responsibility on 31 October.
The Chancellor met with the Governor of the Bank of England and the Head of the Debt Management Office last night to brief them on these plans.
