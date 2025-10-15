Chancellor takes on the blockers to get Britain building

New roads, reservoirs, airports, and railways held up by lengthy legal challenges will be completed more quickly under new proposals announced by the Chancellor today (15 October), fast-tracking national renewal.

Major infrastructure projects gummed up in the courts by legal challenges set to be unblocked by new proposals to cut court time by around half a year.

Lengthy judicial reviews have left over 30 infrastructure projects since 2008, like the Norfolk Offshore Windfarm and A38 Derby junction improvements, in limbo, stunting economic growth and taking up thousands of court working days.

Announcement comes as amendments to strengthen the government’s Planning and Infrastructure Bill are tabled to get Britain building and growing.

Backing the builders not the blockers, the government will work with the judiciary to cut the amount of time it takes for a judicial review to move through the court system for nationally critical infrastructure projects by around half a year, like Sizewell C. The project, that will deliver clean power to the equivalent of six million homes and support 10,000 jobs at peak construction, was delayed by two judicial reviews, both of which were dismissed by the courts.

Judicial reviews can currently take well over a year to be resolved and have seen some major projects essential for kickstarting economic growth left in limbo. In many cases they go over budget by millions and put thousands of new jobs, energy security for millions of homes and greater transport links for communities on ice. Of the 34 infrastructure projects that faced judicial reviews since 2008, just four were upheld.

The Norfolk Offshore Windfarm judicial review took two years, causing delays to the delivery of energy to the equivalent of more than 1.3 million homes and the A38 Derby junction improvements were delayed for over a year holding up much needed investment in local transport connections. Major road projects are paying up to £121 million per scheme due to delays in legal proceedings, with the cost of workers’ wages, legal fees and weakened investor confidence fuelling overspend.

Chancellor of the Exchequer, Rachel Reeves, said:

The previous government sided with the blockers, who held our economy to ransom for too long, abusing the lengthy judicial review process to delay critical national infrastructure projects and holding back economic growth. Our planning reforms are set to benefit the economy by up to £7.5 billion over the next ten years, so whether through reducing the length of the judicial review process, tearing up burdensome regulations, or streamlining planning permissions with AI, we want to go further still by backing the builders not the blockers and deliver national renewal by getting Britain building.

Housing Secretary, Steve Reed, said:

Serial objectors have held Britain’s future to ransom while families struggle to find affordable homes and businesses wait years for vital infrastructure. We can’t let frivolous legal challenges gum up the courts and grind our economy to a halt. Just four out of 34 judicial reviews since 2008 were actually upheld. It’s clear the system is being abused by those who want to stop progress at any cost. We’re backing the builders, not the blockers, and getting Britain building again.

As the Budget approaches, the Chancellor will be spearheading a cross-government drive to kickstart the economy through a series of pro-growth announcements, including a new wave of planning reforms to get Britain building, providing the homes, infrastructure, and jobs the economy needs to grow and boost living standards.

In addition to this week’s amendments, the Chancellor is committed to going further and faster on breaking down barriers in the planning system, building on progress already made, with a record 21 decisions made on major infrastructure projects in the first year of this government.

These include greenlighting of the Lower Thames Crossing, the Rampion 2 Offshore Wind Farm off the Sussex coast and the Simister Island development outside Bury – projects that boost connectivity, energy supply and create jobs, essential for kickstarting economic growth that people can feel in their daily lives.