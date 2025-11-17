Chartered Trading Standards Institute
Chancellor urged to seize opportunity to disrupt crime and boost growth in upcoming Budget
The Chartered Trading Standards Institute (CTSI) welcomes reports that HM Treasury seeks to clamp down on dodgy shops on UK high streets as part of the upcoming Budget, but warns that Government action is needed to empower agencies to effectively address the threat.
Trading Standards is concerned that the impact of serious and organised crime is drastically adding to the workloads of local trading standards services, and diverting much needed attention and support for legitimate businesses and other competing priorities. Such criminality on our high streets has a serious impact on the safety of products sold in communities across the UK, it undercuts legitimate businesses, and deprives the Government of tax receipts that could help fund vital services. Trading Standards conduct market surveillance and enforcement activity for more than 300 pieces of legislation that protects consumers, promotes effective competition, and drives economic growth.
CTSI is urging HM Treasury to invest in Trading Standards to send a clear message to the criminals in high street shops up and down the UK that their illegal actions will be uncovered and action taken by the agencies, including the police. The work of Trading Standards has consistently evidenced an extraordinary return on investment: with every £1 invested in Local Authority Trading Standards services preventing a minimum of £11 of consumer detriment.
Trading Standards services ensure a level playing field for businesses by preventing unfair practices like fraud, misrepresentation, and counterfeit goods that undermine legitimate businesses. This provides confidence for consumers to fully engage with the economy, attracts investment, drives innovation, and encourages growth.
John Herriman, Chief Executive of CTSI, said “In a recent member survey, the threat of serious and organised crime on our high streets was identified as the number one threat impacting on members’ ability to do their job. Effectively disrupting such criminality will take a resourced, targeted, and sustained focus involving multiple enforcement agencies. I urge HM Treasury to seize the opportunity in the upcoming Budget to invest in the Trading Standards profession to support a clamp down on criminality within high street shops across the country, and to help protect legitimate businesses who are trying to grow, which in turn supports economic growth in the UK.”
Latest News from
Chartered Trading Standards Institute
CTSI Annual Review 2024–25 published06/11/2025 16:10:00
CTSI has published its Annual Review for 2024–25, highlighting how the Institute strengthened our policy influence, championed consumer protection, and expanded support for members across the UK.
CTSI urges government to act following BBC investigation into the aesthetics industry01/10/2025 14:05:00
The Chartered Trading Standards Institute (CTSI) is deeply concerned by the findings of a BBC investigation which uncovered dangerous aesthetic products, including injectables, being sold and supplied without the necessary medical checks or regulatory oversight.
Consumer Code for Home Builders 15th Anniversary year sees highest number of claims from consumers11/09/2025 11:10:00
The Consumer Code for Home Builders (the ‘Code’) – the first code of conduct in the industry – marks its 15th anniversary this year with reassuring signs that consumers are increasingly accessing the support available to them, while overall satisfaction in home builders is on the rise.
Illegal sales of tobacco and vapes to under 18s in Scotland give cause for concern as Trading Standards find one in five retailers are willing to break the law02/09/2025 12:20:00
Ongoing work by Trading Standards Officers in Scotland testing sellers of tobacco and nicotine vaping products (vapes) has found that 1 in 7 premises visited sold cigarettes, and 1 in 5 sold vapes to an under 18 volunteer.
Staffing Crisis for Local Authority Trading Standards in Scotland as workforce numbers dip to a historic low27/08/2025 12:15:00
The 2025 biennial workforce survey carried out by SCOTSS across all Scottish local authorities has revealed a drop in numbers below 250 for the first time, and a worsening age demographic that shows 60% of staff are over 50 years of age.
CTSI issues warning about dangerous fake ‘Labubu dolls’ flooding UK market13/08/2025 14:05:00
The Chartered Trading Standards Institute (CTSI) is issuing an urgent warning about the growing number of counterfeit “Labubu” dolls being sold in the UK. The viral plush toys – quirky fang-toothed “monster elf” figures made popular by Chinese toymaker Pop Mart – have become a global collector’s craze. This popularity has fuelled a surge in fakes, many being sold by third-party sellers via online marketplaces and local shops that are breaking the law.
Investment in Trading Standards is vital in tackling the threat from criminality plaguing UK high streets07/08/2025 16:10:00
The Chartered Trading Standards Institute (CTSI) has echoed concerns raised by the commercial consumer organisation Which? expressing concerns that cuts to Trading Standards is contributing to an increased threat to consumers and law-abiding businesses, including on the UK’s High Streets.
CTSI welcomes crackdown on cosmetic cowboys but urges action on unsafe products07/08/2025 10:15:00
The Chartered Trading Standards Institute (CTSI) yesterday welcomed the Government’s announcement of sweeping new reforms to crack down on unsafe and unregulated cosmetic procedures – particularly as it includes one of CTSI’s long-standing calls for action: the creation of a statutory licensing regime for high-risk aesthetic procedures.