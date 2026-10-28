Chancellor’s £20bn to invest would cost less than £1 billion in headroom: IPPR analysis

£20bn of total borrowing over five years for investment on AI, defence and green energy is expected in tomorrow's budget. This would cost less than £1bn in debt interest and running costs in 2029-30, according to new IPPR analysis.

The government will deliver this investment through the National Wealth Fund (NWF) and British Business Bank (BBB). Yet this should have a minimal impact on the fiscal rules, IPPR researchers say, since the borrowing supports investment through equity and loans, which hold value.

“Creative solutions” to allow for public investment in the UK economy like these are only needed because the current fiscal framework is “not fit for purpose”, IPPR researchers argue. They previously argued that fiscal rules contribute to a narrow concept of what it means to be fiscally sustainable in debates over the UK’s public finances.

The researchers call for a new fiscal framework as part of the government’s 10-year plan. This should be able to assess the long-term fiscal value of today’s policy decisions, including the benefits of preventive health measures, industrial policy investments and climate resilience programmes. They recommend that Chancellors should be held to account on fiscal plans using the debt servicing ratio, supported by a dashboard of indicators.

William Ellis, senior economist at IPPR, said:

“Investing in green energy and harnessing the impact of AI on the economy are the right priorities for the Chancellor at this Budget, and our analysis shows he can do this comfortably within the fiscal rules.

"But the government shouldn’t have to resort to creative solutions to fund investment in the UK’s future growth and resilience. It should meet the current fiscal rules but carefully review the wider fiscal framework, which is not fit for purpose, as part of its 10-year plan.”

NOTES TO EDITORS