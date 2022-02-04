Chancellor’s £7pw cost of living support is ‘hopelessly inadequate’ - TUC

Commenting on the energy cap rise, interest rate rise and the Chancellor’s measures to address the cost of living crisis, TUC General Secretary Frances O’Grady yesterday said:

“The Chancellor’s announcement is hopelessly inadequate. For most families it’s just £7 a week and more than half must be paid back. It’s too little, it’s poorly targeted, and it’s stop gap measures instead of fixing the big problems.

“Britain needs a pay rise. The best way to help families is to get wages growing again. But this government has no plan to end pay misery.

“Ministers should be getting urgent help to families that need it most through raising universal credit. And we need a windfall tax on the excessive profits from North Sea gas to cut bills and boost investment in affordable energy.”