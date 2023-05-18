WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
|Printable version
Chancellor's comments on office working being the 'default' ignore the huge gains made by businesses and their people, says the CIPD
Ben Willmott, head of public policy at the CIPD responds to the Chancellor's comments that the "default" location for workers should be in the office unless there is a good reason to work from home
“Office environments provide valuable opportunities for collaboration, learning and social interaction, but the pandemic has also demonstrated the value of remote working in fostering employee well-being, and work-life balance, without compromising on productivity.
“For many employers, this isn't about setting a default but finding the right balance between office and hybrid working that supports people's productivity and wellbeing, while meeting the needs of the business.
“As the Chancellor said, people with caring responsibilities and mobility challenges have benefitted hugely by the shift to greater homeworking, and it will be helping many people get into and stay in work.
“However, many people will have simply preferred this new way of working as it makes them more productive, has reduced commuting costs and improved work-life balance. We have the chance to re-write the rules of how, when and where we work and to roll back on the flexibility gains made in the last few years would be a huge step backwards.
“While protecting flexibility to work from home where appropriate, it's important to recognise that many workers in frontline roles don't have this option. As well as remote working, employers should consider a range of flexible options that can benefit all their staff, such as flexi-time, compressed and annualised hours, and job sharing.
If you wish to reproduce this press release in full on your website, please link back to the original source.
Latest News from
WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
NHS Confederation - Despite immense challenges, figures show how far the NHS has come19/05/2023 15:25:00
Director of the Welsh NHS Confederation Darren Hughes responds to the latest NHS performance statistics in Wales.
Wales TUC launches action on LGBTQ+ rights in the workplace19/05/2023 14:25:00
Today, the Wales TUC has today launched new workplace guidance which aims to make workplaces fairer and safer for LGBTQ+ workers in Wales.
Flexible working bill is a “step in right direction”, says TUC19/05/2023 12:25:00
TUC General Secretary Paul Nowak commented on the second reading in the House of Lords today (Friday) of Yasmin Qureshi MP’s private members bill on flexible work – which would strengthen working people’s rights to flexible working
Citizens Advice - One million lose broadband access as cost-of-living crisis bites18/05/2023 14:25:00
As many as one million people cut off their broadband in the last year as the cost-of-living crisis left them unable to afford internet access, according to new research from Citizens Advice.
Audit Scotland - Radical change is needed across Scotland’s councils18/05/2023 09:25:00
Scotland’s councils must radically change how they operate – particularly how they collaborate with partners – if they are to improve and maintain services to their communities.
Renters’ Reform Bill: LGA statement17/05/2023 16:25:00
Cllr Darren Rodwell, housing spokesperson for the Local Government Association responds to the announcement of the Renters’ Reform Bill
UNICEF - Millions of children at risk in Myanmar and Bangladesh in the aftermath of Cyclone17/05/2023 15:25:00
The trail of destruction left by Cyclone Mocha – which tore through parts of Bangladesh and Myanmar on Sunday – is causing severe disruption to the lives of millions of vulnerable children and families, including many already living in dire conditions. Even as the worst of the storm has passed, the risk of landslides remains high, and further dangers, including waterborne diseases, will likely grow in the days ahead.
UNICEF - 100 days after earthquakes hit Türkiye and Syria, millions of children continue to face desperate conditions17/05/2023 14:25:00
One hundred days after the deadliest earthquakes in Türkiye and Syria’s recent history, millions of children and families are struggling to rebuild their lives, with 2.5 million children in Türkiye and 3.7 million in Syria in need of continued humanitarian assistance.
CIPD - Fundamental dynamics of the post-pandemic labour market remain the same, with strong demand for staff but limited candidates17/05/2023 13:25:00
Jonathan Boys, labour market economist for the CIPD, the professional body for HR and people development responds to yesterday’s ONS labour market figures