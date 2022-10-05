Foreign,Commonwealth and Development Office
Change of British High Commissioner to Malaysia
Ms Ailsa Terry has been appointed British High Commissioner to Malaysia in succession to Mr Charles Hay MVO who will be transferring to another Diplomatic Service appointment. Ms Terry will take up her appointment during July 2023.
Curriculum vitae
Full name: Ailsa Terry
Spouse: Adam Terry
Children: Two
|Year
|Role
|2022 to Present
|FCDO, Director, Sanctions
|2021 to 2022
|FCDO, Director, G7 Presidency
|2018 to 2021
|Cabinet Office, Director/Deputy Director, National Security Secretariat
|2014 to 2018
|Brussels, United Kingdom Permanent Representation to the European Union, Counsellor to the Permanent Representative
|2012 to 2014
|FCO, China Department, Team Leader, Asia Pacific Directorate
|2011 to 2012
|FCO, Head of Operations, Middle East and North Africa Directorate
|2011
|Kabul, European Union Delegation, Political Adviser to the EU Special Representative to Afghanistan
|2009 to 2011
|Islamabad, Second Secretary (Political)
|2008 to 2009
|FCO, Head of Middle East and Africa Casework Team, Consular Directorate
|2007 to 2008
|FCO, Desk Officer, Economic and Financial Affairs, Europe Directorate
|2006 to 2007
|Department for Communities, Private Secretary to the Secretary of State
