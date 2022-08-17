Foreign,Commonwealth and Development Office
Change of British High Commissioner to Mozambique
Ms Helen Lewis has been appointed British High Commissioner to the Republic of Mozambique in succession to Ms Nne Nne Iwuji-Eme. Ms Lewis will take up her appointment during October 2022.
Curriculum Vitae
Full name: Helen Lewis
|Year
|Role
|2019 to 2021
|Juba, Development Director South Sudan
|2017 to 2019
|Cabinet Office, Deputy Director Gulf-Iran, National Security Secretariat
|2016 to 2017
|Department for International Development, Gulf Team Leader, Middle East and North Africa Department
|2014 to 2016
|Islamabad, Head, Rule of Law Team
|2013 to 2014
|Islamabad, Senior Conflict Adviser
|2013
|Department for International Development, Senior Conflict Adviser, Conflict Humanitarian and Security Department (CHASE)
|2011 to 2013
|Juba, Stabilisation Adviser, UK Stabilisation Unit
|2010 to 2011
|Sana’a/Doha, Regional Conflict Adviser
|2008 to 2010
|Department for International Development, Conflict Adviser, Conflict Humanitarian and Security Department (CHASE)
|2003 to 2008
|Peace and security sector roles including: Policy Coordinator at Ulster University’s International Conflict Research Centre, Programme Associate at Search for Common Ground, Washington DC
|2002 to 2003
|Fulbright Scholar, School of Advanced International Studies at Johns Hopkins University, Washington DC
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/change-of-british-high-commissioner-to-mozambique
