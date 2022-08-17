Wednesday 17 Aug 2022 @ 10:10
Foreign,Commonwealth and Development Office
Change of British High Commissioner to Mozambique

Ms Helen Lewis has been appointed British High Commissioner to the Republic of Mozambique in succession to Ms Nne Nne Iwuji-Eme. Ms Lewis will take up her appointment during October 2022.

Curriculum Vitae

Full name: Helen Lewis

Year Role
2019 to 2021 Juba, Development Director South Sudan
2017 to 2019 Cabinet Office, Deputy Director Gulf-Iran, National Security Secretariat
2016 to 2017 Department for International Development, Gulf Team Leader, Middle East and North Africa Department
2014 to 2016 Islamabad, Head, Rule of Law Team
2013 to 2014 Islamabad, Senior Conflict Adviser
2013 Department for International Development, Senior Conflict Adviser, Conflict Humanitarian and Security Department (CHASE)
2011 to 2013 Juba, Stabilisation Adviser, UK Stabilisation Unit
2010 to 2011 Sana’a/Doha, Regional Conflict Adviser
2008 to 2010 Department for International Development, Conflict Adviser, Conflict Humanitarian and Security Department (CHASE)
2003 to 2008 Peace and security sector roles including: Policy Coordinator at Ulster University’s International Conflict Research Centre, Programme Associate at Search for Common Ground, Washington DC
2002 to 2003 Fulbright Scholar, School of Advanced International Studies at Johns Hopkins University, Washington DC
