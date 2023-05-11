Foreign,Commonwealth and Development Office
Change of Governor of Anguilla: Julia Crouch
Ms Julia Crouch has been appointed Governor of Anguilla in succession to Ms Dileeni Daniel-Selvaratnam.
Ms Julia Crouch has been appointed Governor of Anguilla in succession to Ms Dileeni Daniel-Selvaratnam who will be transferring to another Diplomatic Service appointment. Ms Crouch will take up her appointment during summer 2023.
Curriculum vitae
Full name: Julia Catherine Crouch
Place of birth: Bushey Heath, Hertfordshire
Children: Three adult children
|Dates
|Role
|August 2022 to present
|Moscow, Head of Economics and Global Issues
|July 2020 to July 2022
|Moscow, Acting Deputy Head of Mission
|February 2020 to June 2020
|FCDO Deputy Director, Information and Analysis, Coronavirus Taskforce
|2018 to 2020
|FCO, Head of International Agreements Unit
|2016 to 2018
|Attorney General’s office, Head of Public Law and Constitution Team
|2011 to 2016
|Ministry of Justice, Head of the Offender Management Team (legal advisors)
|2007 to 2011
|Health and Safety Executive, senior advisory lawyer
|2005 to 2007
|Treasury Solicitors Department, Lawyer
|1992 to 2005
|Legal Aid Solicitor, private practice and charity sector
|1992
|Admitted as a solicitor in England and Wales
Contact the FCDO Communication Team via email (monitored 24 hours a day) in the first instance, and we will respond as soon as possible.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/change-of-governor-of-anguilla-julia-crouch
