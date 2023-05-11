Thursday 11 May 2023 @ 10:25
Foreign,Commonwealth and Development Office
Printable version

Change of Governor of Anguilla: Julia Crouch

Ms Julia Crouch has been appointed Governor of Anguilla in succession to Ms Dileeni Daniel-Selvaratnam.

Ms Julia Crouch has been appointed Governor of Anguilla in succession to Ms Dileeni Daniel-Selvaratnam who will be transferring to another Diplomatic Service appointment. Ms Crouch will take up her appointment during summer 2023.

Curriculum vitae

Full name: Julia Catherine Crouch

Place of birth: Bushey Heath, Hertfordshire

Children: Three adult children

Dates Role
August 2022 to present Moscow, Head of Economics and Global Issues
July 2020 to July 2022 Moscow, Acting Deputy Head of Mission
February 2020 to June 2020 FCDO Deputy Director, Information and Analysis, Coronavirus Taskforce
2018 to 2020 FCO, Head of International Agreements Unit
2016 to 2018 Attorney General’s office, Head of Public Law and Constitution Team
2011 to 2016 Ministry of Justice, Head of the Offender Management Team (legal advisors)
2007 to 2011 Health and Safety Executive, senior advisory lawyer
2005 to 2007 Treasury Solicitors Department, Lawyer
1992 to 2005 Legal Aid Solicitor, private practice and charity sector
1992 Admitted as a solicitor in England and Wales

Contact the FCDO Communication Team via email (monitored 24 hours a day) in the first instance, and we will respond as soon as possible.

Channel website: https://www.gov.uk/government/organisations/foreign-commonwealth-office

Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/change-of-governor-of-anguilla-julia-crouch

Share this article

Latest News from
Foreign,Commonwealth and Development Office

New UK embassy building to reinforce relationship with the Holy See

11/05/2023 16:20:00

UK’s Minister for Europe opens new British Embassy premises, close to the Vatican.

UK leads the way on agricultural innovation at Washington D.C. Climate Summit

10/05/2023 11:12:00

£3 million invested in the Global Fertiliser Challenge to fund new research to develop alternative fertilisers to boost sustainability and productivity.

Education Secretary addresses the Education World Forum

09/05/2023 14:24:00

Gillian Keegan celebrates the role of international education and promotes the benefits of embracing Artificial Intelligence in education (08 May 2023).

UK unlocks funding for operation to avert major oil spill from Red Sea tanker

05/05/2023 10:10:00

The UK and the Netherlands, in partnership with the UN, co-hosted a fundraising event which now enables the UN to start the operation to prevent a major oil spill from the FSO Safer oil tanker.

UK completes largest and longest Western evacuation from Sudan

04/05/2023 15:25:00

The UK's successful evacuation operation has completed, coming as the UK announces it will deliver £5m of lifesaving aid to people fleeing Sudan.

2,197 people safely evacuated from Sudan by the UK

02/05/2023 14:10:00

The UK government has evacuated 2,197 people to safety from Sudan, in the longest and largest airlift by any Western nation during the crisis.

Specialised Committee on the implementation of the Windsor Framework: joint statement, 27 April 2023

27/04/2023 16:05:00

The UK government and EU gave a statement following their Specialised Committee on the Implementation of the Windsor Framework meeting in London.

Ukrainian children deserve a future that does not involve shrapnel, bunkers and armed checkpoints: UK statement to the OSCE

27/04/2023 15:05:00

Ambassador Bush stresses that the UK will do everything we can to support Ukraine to defend its homeland, and protect the future of its younger generation.

UK vision to reduce poverty and tackle climate change

27/04/2023 11:10:00

International Development Minister Andrew Mitchell will give a speech today (27 April 2023) on the future of the UK's international development work.

UKAuthority Live: Using data for change that matters