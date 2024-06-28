Foreign,Commonwealth and Development Office
Change of His Majesty’s Ambassador to Albania: Nick Abbott
Mr Nick Abbott has been appointed His Majesty’s Ambassador to Albania in succession to Mr Alastair King-Smith.
Mr Nick Abbott has been appointed His Majesty’s Ambassador to the Republic of Albania in succession to Mr Alastair King-Smith who will be transferring to another Diplomatic Service appointment. Mr Abbott will take up his appointment during September 2024
Curriculum vitae
Full name: Nicholas Robert John Abbott
|Date
|Role
|2019 to 2024
|Pristina, His Majesty’s Ambassador
|2018 to 2019
|Full-time Albanian language training
|2015 to 2018
|FCO, Programme Director/Head of MENA Central Operations Department, Middle East North Africa Directorate
|2014 to 2015
|Algiers, Deputy Head of Mission
|May to September 2014
|FCO, Deputy Head, Conflict Department
|2013 to 2014
|FCO, Head, Syria Team, Stabilisation Unit
|2012 to 2013
|FCO, Deputy Head, Mediterranean Department, Europe Directorate
|2010 to 2012
|Baghdad, Political Counsellor
|2009 to 2010
|Department for International Development, Head Afghan Team, Stabilisation Unit
|2007 to 2009
|FCO, Programme Manager, Human Rights and Democracy Strategic Programme Fund
|2004 to 2006
|Cairo, Regional Expert - Engaging with the Arab World
|2000 to 2003
|Riyadh, First Secretary Economic and Press/Public Affairs
|1998 to 2000
|FCO, Desk Officer, Middle East Peace Process Section, Near East and North Africa Department
|1995 to 1998
|Doha, Second Secretary, Commercial
|1992 to 1995
|Paris, Third Secretary, Economic
|1988 to 1991
|Riyadh, Third Secretary, Political
|1986 to 1988
|Full-time Arabic language training
|1985 to 1986
|FCO, Desk Officer, Legal Procedures Section, Nationality and Treaty Department
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/change-of-his-majestys-ambassador-to-albania-nick-abbott
