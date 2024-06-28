Friday 28 Jun 2024 @ 13:10
Foreign,Commonwealth and Development Office
Change of His Majesty’s Ambassador to Albania: Nick Abbott

Mr Nick Abbott has been appointed His Majesty’s Ambassador to Albania in succession to Mr Alastair King-Smith.

Mr Nick Abbott has been appointed His Majesty’s Ambassador to the Republic of Albania in succession to Mr Alastair King-Smith who will be transferring to another Diplomatic Service appointment.  Mr Abbott will take up his appointment during September 2024

Curriculum vitae

Full name: Nicholas Robert John Abbott

Date Role
2019 to 2024 Pristina, His Majesty’s Ambassador
2018 to 2019 Full-time Albanian language training
2015 to 2018  FCO, Programme Director/Head of MENA Central Operations Department, Middle East North Africa Directorate
2014 to 2015  Algiers, Deputy Head of Mission
May to September 2014  FCO, Deputy Head, Conflict Department
2013 to 2014  FCO, Head, Syria Team, Stabilisation Unit
2012 to 2013 FCO, Deputy Head, Mediterranean Department, Europe Directorate
2010 to 2012 Baghdad, Political Counsellor
2009 to 2010 Department for International Development, Head Afghan Team, Stabilisation Unit
2007 to 2009 FCO, Programme Manager, Human Rights and Democracy Strategic Programme Fund
2004 to 2006 Cairo, Regional Expert - Engaging with the Arab World
2000 to 2003 Riyadh, First Secretary Economic and Press/Public Affairs
1998 to 2000 FCO, Desk Officer, Middle East Peace Process Section, Near East and North Africa Department
1995 to 1998 Doha, Second Secretary, Commercial
1992 to 1995 Paris, Third Secretary, Economic
1988 to 1991 Riyadh, Third Secretary, Political
1986 to 1988 Full-time Arabic language training
1985 to 1986 FCO, Desk Officer, Legal Procedures Section, Nationality and Treaty Department
