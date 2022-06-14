Change to health board escalation

NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde moved to escalation Stage 2.

NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde (NHS GGC) Health Board will move to Stage 2 of NHS Scotland’s national performance framework following improvements in performance, and the completion of all 108 recommendations outlined in the Independent Review, Oversight Board and Case Note Review reports.

As part of Stage 2 escalation, robust measures will remain in place to ensure Scottish Government officials continue to provide direct support to NHS GGC.

NHS GGC was moved to escalation Stage 4 in November 2019 in response to concerns raised in relation to patient safety and healthcare associated infections at the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital (QEUH) and Royal Hospital for Children (RHC).

Health Secretary Humza Yousaf said:

“The de-escalation of NHS GGC to Stage 2 is a positive step forward and highlights the significant progress the board has made in meeting all recommendations, set out by the reviews, to improve performance. “I would like to thank all staff at NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde who have continued to support the improvement work while delivering high quality patient care. I also want to acknowledge and thank the patients and families for their patience and understanding during what I know has been a challenging time. “We will work closely with and support the Board over the coming months as it continues to provide high quality services.”

Background

The decision on a Boards Stage 4 Escalated position sits with the Director General for Health and Social Care, as detailed in the NHS Scotland Board Performance Escalation Framework. Any further decisions regarding NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde’s position would be undertaken through the appropriate governance channels.