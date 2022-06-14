Scottish Government
|Printable version
Change to health board escalation
NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde moved to escalation Stage 2.
NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde (NHS GGC) Health Board will move to Stage 2 of NHS Scotland’s national performance framework following improvements in performance, and the completion of all 108 recommendations outlined in the Independent Review, Oversight Board and Case Note Review reports.
As part of Stage 2 escalation, robust measures will remain in place to ensure Scottish Government officials continue to provide direct support to NHS GGC.
NHS GGC was moved to escalation Stage 4 in November 2019 in response to concerns raised in relation to patient safety and healthcare associated infections at the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital (QEUH) and Royal Hospital for Children (RHC).
Health Secretary Humza Yousaf said:
“The de-escalation of NHS GGC to Stage 2 is a positive step forward and highlights the significant progress the board has made in meeting all recommendations, set out by the reviews, to improve performance.
“I would like to thank all staff at NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde who have continued to support the improvement work while delivering high quality patient care. I also want to acknowledge and thank the patients and families for their patience and understanding during what I know has been a challenging time.
“We will work closely with and support the Board over the coming months as it continues to provide high quality services.”
Background
The decision on a Boards Stage 4 Escalated position sits with the Director General for Health and Social Care, as detailed in the NHS Scotland Board Performance Escalation Framework. Any further decisions regarding NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde’s position would be undertaken through the appropriate governance channels.
Original article link: https://www.gov.scot/news/change-to-health-board-escalation/
Latest News from
Scottish Government
School leaver follow-up destinations14/06/2022 16:15:00
Scotland’s Chief Statistician today published ‘Summary Statistics for Follow-up Leaver Destinations, No. 4: 2022 Edition’.
Scottish Government Workforce Statistics March 202214/06/2022 15:15:00
An Official Statistics Publication for Scotland.
Northern Ireland Protocol legislation “reckless”14/06/2022 13:20:00
Calls for further engagement on Northern Ireland Protocol.
Economic recovery should be national endeavour13/06/2022 15:05:00
First Minister urges businesses to support new ways of working.
Environment, natural resources and agriculture - strategic research 2022-2027: overview13/06/2022 12:05:00
Scottish Government are investing around £50 million a year into a portfolio of strategic research to ensure that Scotland maintains its position at the very cutting edge of advances in agriculture, natural resources and the environment.
Delivering Scotland’s trading aims13/06/2022 10:05:00
Eight new members have been appointed to an advisory group, with the aim of growing Scotland’s exports and delivering on the objectives of ‘A Trading Nation’ (ATN), the new group will meet for the first time on Monday 13th June.
Candidacy rights for foreign nationals10/06/2022 15:05:00
Bill passes allowing nationals from certain countries to stand as local councillors.
National Strategy for Economic Transformation: easy read version10/06/2022 12:05:00
Easy read version of our plan setting out the priorities for Scotland’s economy.