Change to health board status

NHS Forth Valley move to stage 3

NHS Forth Valley will move to stage 3 of the NHS Scotland Support and Intervention Framework following improvements in leadership, culture and governance at the Health Board.

The move will apply from 1 October 2024 and will mean NHS Forth Valley no longer requires direct formal oversight from the Assurance Board, in place since 23 November 2022, which will now be stood down.

