Scottish Government
Change to health board status

NHS Forth Valley move to stage 3

NHS Forth Valley will move to stage 3 of the NHS Scotland Support and Intervention Framework following improvements in leadership, culture and governance at the Health Board.

The move will apply from 1 October 2024 and will mean NHS Forth Valley no longer requires direct formal oversight from the Assurance Board, in place since 23 November 2022, which will now be stood down.

Health Secretary Neil Gray recently said:

“Following considerable progress against measures outlined in their improvement plan, it is encouraging the Scottish Government are now able to move NHS Forth Valley to stage 3 on the Support and Intervention Framework.

“The Board has provided evidence of tangible and sustainable improvements across the three areas they were escalated for: leadership, culture, and governance.

“This is a step forward, however it is vital improvements made are sustained and the Board continues to prioritise delivery of actions now being monitored as business as usual.”

 

