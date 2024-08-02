Changeable weather regime for the UK

The UK’s weather is turning more changeable over the weekend, with an Atlantic influence bringing periods of rain for some, as well as drier and brighter interludes at times.

Recent heatwave conditions for much of England and Wales are gradually subsiding and being replaced by a cooler airmass which introduces some persistent rain in places over the weekend and into next week.

Met Office Chief Meteorologist Andy Page said: “The recent influence of high pressure on the UK’s weather is now subsiding and is being replaced by more of a dominant westerly weather regime. This is seeing temperatures dip back towards average for the time of year for many but will also open the door to some more persistent rain into northwestern areas in the coming days.”

Saturday will be dry and fine for much of England and Wales, albeit with a few heavy showers possible in southern and eastern England, while those in western and northern Scotland and Northern Ireland will also see short-lived showers at times through the day.

However, by Sunday, Atlantic weather fronts will introduce some more persistent rain for Northern Ireland, western Scotland and the far northwest of England. This band of rain is likely to be relatively slow moving, with some heavier bursts possible at times through into Monday.

Further south, while Sunday will still be mainly dry for England and Wales, a more unsettled feel to the weather is likely early next week, with a band of rain gradually drifting from the northwest further to the southeast. Ahead of this, we are likely to see a build of warmth and humidity once more, though not as hot as in recent days, and the small chance of some thunderstorms developing in this warmer airmass over southeast England on Tuesday.

Further ahead

A westerly weather regime is likely to continue through next week, with bands of rain at times, with these most likely to be heaviest in northern and western areas, but also some drier interludes also likely at times.

Temperatures are likely to remain around average for the time of year, perhaps slightly higher in parts of the south with more frequent sunshine.