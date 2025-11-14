Transport for London
Changes confirmed to the Congestion Charge to keep London moving sustainably
Changes to the Congestion Charging Scheme are being made to avoid around 2,200 extra vehicles using the zone on an average weekday, which would increase congestion* and associated air pollution
- The Cleaner Vehicle Discount (CVD) was introduced in 2019 to run until 25 December 2025, but now the Mayor has decided to continue incentivising the switch to electric vehicles (EVs) so that greener drivers still pay less
- Discounts up to 100 per cent will continue to support low-income and disabled Londoners, while a new tiered system will replace the Cleaner Vehicle Discount to further encourage greener transport, available via Auto Pay
- New discounts and other changes will help manage congestion and the transition to cleaner vehicles while recognising business needs such as van use
After feedback from Londoners, the Mayor of London and Transport for London (TfL) have confirmed new measures to ensure the Congestion Charging scheme continues to accelerate the capital's green transition while supporting businesses and residents - building a fairer, greener and more prosperous London for everyone.
The Congestion Charge has been in place for over two decades, helping to manage traffic and congestion in central London.
The Cleaner Vehicle Discount (CVD) was introduced in 2019 to run until 25 December 2025, but now the Mayor has decided to continue incentivising the switch to electric vehicles (EVs), so that greener drivers still pay less.
The new system, with tiered discounts available via Auto Pay, means that:
- The daily Congestion Charge will increase from £15 to £18 from 2 January 2026 - a lower than inflation increase and the first increase since 2020
- As part of the first phase from 2 January 2026, there will be a 50 per cent discount for electric vans, HGVs and quadricycles registered for Auto Pay as well as a 25 per cent discount for electric cars registered for Auto Pay
- As part of the second phase from 4 March 2030, there will be a 25 per cent discount for electric vans, HGVs and quadricycles registered for Auto Pay and a 12.5 per cent discount for electric cars registered for Auto Pay
The combination of these changes enables a careful balance between continuing to support the important transition to EVs and ensuring that the Congestion Charge remains effective at managing traffic and congestion within central London. Since the CVD was introduced in 2019, the number of EVs registered has risen almost sixfold - from around 20,000 to more than 116,000 earlier this year - they will account for close to 20 per cent of all vehicles in the Congestion Charging Zone by the end of the year.
Without these changes, TfL has estimated that there could be more than 2,000 additional vehicles driving during operating hours in the zone on an average weekday. This would undermine the benefits of the Congestion Charge, leading to more queues and delays - negatively impacting London's economy, local businesses, bus passengers and other essential services. Every year, congestion already costs London billions of pounds; in 2024 alone, vehicle congestion cost the capital £3.85 billion, averaging £942 per driver**.
Alongside the new tiered system, the Residents' Discount will change to incentivise longer term take-up of EVs, with those currently living in the area remaining unaffected. Those who are in receipt of the Residents' Discount prior to 1 March 2027 will retain their 90 per cent discount, regardless of vehicle fuel type. For those newly applying for the Residents' Discount after 1 March 2027, the 90 per cent discount will only apply to EVs.
Having listened to feedback from the public consultation, there will be further support for low-income and disabled residents receiving certain benefits, so that they can continue to apply for the Residents' Discount until March 2030 without their vehicle needing to be electric.
There will also now be a new 100 per cent discount for 'back to base' electric car club vehicles. This is for car club EVs that are hired from and returned to the same marked parking space within the zone. This will give residents - including those on low incomes without EV access - an option to use one for essential car journeys.
Changes to the Mayor's road user charging guidance are also being taken forward, which would allow the Congestion Charge to be increased in line with Tube fares (or inflation plus one per cent or a lower amount) without consultation. This new procedure will ensure consistency with the approach that applies when public passenger transport fares are set, meaning the Mayor can ensure that public transport does not become proportionately more expensive than driving in central London. The wider changes now mean that procedural and administrative changes to the scheme may also be made without consultation, and the minimum consultation periods that apply when making other types of changes, have been reduced.
Sadiq Khan, Mayor of London, said:
'Keeping London moving by reducing congestion is vital for our city and for our economy. While the congestion charge has been a huge success since its introduction, we must ensure it stays fit for purpose, and sticking to the status quo would see around 2,200 more vehicles using the congestion charging zone on an average weekday next year. We must support Londoners and businesses to use more sustainable travel, so I'm pleased that substantial incentives will remain in place for Londoners who switch to cleaner vehicles, as we work to build a greener and better London for everyone.'
Christina Calderato, TfL's Director of Strategy, said:
'If we want to ensure that London remains a thriving city for everyone to enjoy, then it's vital that traffic and congestion is kept under control and managed effectively. The changes to the Congestion Charging scheme play a key role in allowing us to do that, while striking a careful balance that enables drivers, businesses and other organisations to continue transitioning to cleaner vehicles and more sustainable forms of transport.'
Izzy Romilly, Sustainable Transport Manager at climate charity Possible, said:
'Tying the Congestion Charge to public transport fares is welcome. It's only right to make sure that public transport doesn't get disproportionately more expensive than driving. We're also pleased to see new support for electric car clubs.
'We need to cut traffic and invest in accessible and affordable public transport, and make sure Londoners can walk, wheel and cycle safely.
'This will put us on the path to a healthier, fairer London - reducing air pollution and making the city safer for everyone.'
Jemima Hartshorn, Mums for Lungs said:
'We welcome the news that the Mayor of London is increasing the cost of the congestion charge, and ensuring future rises happen in line with Tube fare rises. Almost half of London's household don't have a car and while tube and rail fares increase regularly, this charge hasn't been increased for 6 years. London is still far too polluted and there are too many cars in central London causing congestion. Last year more than 120,000 children attended hospital struggling to breathe. This announcement is another good step, and we urge the Mayor and Government to work together to clean up our air from all sources across London and the country.'
Customers are encouraged to register for a London Road User Charging account, sign up to TfL Auto Pay and add their vehicle if they have not already done so. Auto Pay is required for certain discounts, including the new CVD tiered system and the Residents' Discount. Register now at tfl.gov.uk/auto-pay.
* p28 of consultation supplementary information
** 'INRIX 2024 Global Traffic Scorecard: London most congested city in Europe; congestion costing the UK £7.7 billion', INRIX, 6 January 2025, https://inrix.com/press-releases/2024-global-traffic-scorecard-uk (accessed 23 April 2025)
- When the Congestion Charge was introduced in 2003, there was a 30 per cent reduction in congestion within the zone and a 15 per cent reduction in circulating traffic in the first year: Second Impacts Monitoring Report
- It also boosted bus travel by 33 per cent: Second Impacts Monitoring Report
- Analysis shows there would have been around three million additional journeys by car across London in 2019 without the changes TfL has introduced to encourage more sustainable travel patterns over the last two decades, of which the Congestion Charge was a critical first step: https://content.tfl.gov.uk/travel-in-london-report-12.pdf
- Central London is already one of the world's best-connected places, helping to support sustainable travel. Zone one alone - which encompasses the Congestion Charge Zone - has 71 train stations and with around 700 bus routes serving the London area so people living, working and visiting in the zone have many sustainable alternatives to driving. London's Cycleways network now totals more than 400km, quadrupling in size from just 90km in 2016
- The Congestion Charging Scheme is constantly kept under review and the charge level has been unchanged since 2020
- Following a public consultation in 2018, the Cleaner Vehicle Discount (CVD) was introduced as a phased discount, coming into force from April 2019 and expiring on 25 December 2025.
- This latest public consultation ran from 27 May to 11 August 2025
- TfL is increasing the charge to £18 from 2 January 2026. The daily charge is currently £15 if you pay in advance or on the same day, or £17.50 by midnight of the third day after travel. For those paying the charge by midnight of the third day after travel, the charge will increase from £17.50 to £21
- The charge was last increased to £15 in 2020 from £11.50. Previous to that, the charge was last changed in 2014 from £10.00 to £11.50. The increase to £18 in January 2026 is a below inflation increase for the period since the charge was last changed. The £17.50 to £21 increase in the charge for paying within three days is also below inflation
- Those eligible for the Residents' Discount can register for the discount before 3 March 2027 to retain eligibility for any vehicle type
- In order for residents who live within the Zone to continue to apply for the Residents' Discount until March 2030 without their vehicle needing to be electric, they will need to be in receipt of one of the following benefits:
- Attendance allowance
- Carer's allowance
- Disability living allowance
- State pension credit
- Personal independence payment
- Universal credit
- Employment and support allowance
- To make it easier for drivers to access the CVD, it will be applied automatically from DVLA data, so customers do not have to separately register and prove a vehicle is electric. Drivers with eligible vehicles will simply need to sign up to Auto Pay to receive the discount
- Existing discounts, exemptions and reimbursements remain available, such as a Blue Badge holders' discount, or the NHS Reimbursement for certain journeys, which may require private vehicle use. Full details of discounts and exemptions can be found at https://tfl.gov.uk/modes/driving/discounts-and-exemptions
- The Mayor remains committed to not increasing the cost of the Ultra Low Emission Zone (ULEZ) charge. The proposed new procedure in the Mayoral Guidance would allow for routine annual increases to be considered in respect of the Congestion Charge. Any non-routine increase would be subject to public and stakeholder consultation
- The current CVD comes to an end on 25 December 2025. The new discount comes into force on 2 January 2026 due to the historical arrangement of the Congestion Charge not operating during the Christmas and New Year period
- The Congestion Charge changes build on an ongoing package of support from City Hall for businesses to switch to zero emission, including the Mayor's scrappage scheme which has provided financial assistance to help eligible London residents, businesses and charities, to scrap, donate or retrofit vehicles that do not meet the Ultra Low Emission Zone (ULEZ) emissions standards, with higher payments available for those switching to electric vans. Delivered jointly by the Mayor and TfL, the Mayor's Air Quality fund has also provided boroughs with £27 million in funding, matched by £20 million in funding/resources from boroughs and partners to help projects working to improve air quality in the capital. This is alongside action to increase the number of public EV charging points in the capital to at least 40,000 by 2030
- For more information about the consultation, please visit: https://tfl.gov.uk/congestion-charge-proposals
