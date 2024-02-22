Changes made to The Crown Estate Board

The Crown Estate has announced an extension to the Chair Sir Robin Budenberg CBE’s final term, one re-appointment and one new appointment to their board.

On the recommendation of the Prime Minister, Sir Robin Budenberg CBE’s final term as Chair of The Crown Estate Board has been extended.

Robin’s second and final term has now been extended by up to a year, until July 2025, to ensure a smooth transition once a new Chair has been appointed.

Robin is also currently Chair of Lloyds Banking Group. He is the former London Chair of Centerview Partners and was previously Chair and Chief Executive of UK Financial Investments Ltd (UKFI). Robin was also formerly a Non-Executive Director of Big Society Trust and Charity Bank Limited.

Additionally, Dame Karen Jones DBE has been re-appointed to The Crown Estate Board, by Royal Warrant, to serve a second four-year term, effective from 1 January 2024. Previously, Karen was appointed to the Board on 1 January 2020 and as Senior Independent Board Member on 9 June 2020.

Karen is a successful entrepreneur and non-executive, with wide-ranging experience in the food, retail and leisure markets. In addition to her current roles Karen has built a number of businesses, including co-founding Café Rouge and The Pelican Group.

Vijay Bharadia was appointed to The Crown Estate Board on 1 April 2023

Vijay has substantial and wide-ranging experience in financial, operational and risk management in the alternative asset management sector, including real estate. Vijay is also Chair of the Audit Committee

Vijay has held positions with Intermediate Capital Group PLC (ICG), as its Chief Financial and Operating Officer and an Executive Director Board member, at Blackstone as its International CFO with responsibility for financial, tax and regulatory reporting across Europe and Asia. Prior to these positions, he served as Co-CFO for EMEA Equities and Bank of America Merrill Lynch.

The above appointments were made in accordance with the Code of Practice published by the Commissioner for Public Appointments. The positions are appointed by His Majesty The King under Royal Warrant, following recommendation by the Chancellor of the Exchequer and the Prime Minister.

All appointments are made on merit and political activity plays no part in the selection process. However, in accordance with the original Nolan recommendations, there is a requirement for appointees’ political activity (if any declared) to be made public. Robin, Karen and Vijay have confirmed that they have not engaged in any political activity in the last 5 years.

Non-Executive appointments are made in line with the Governance Code on Public Appointments and regulated by the Commissioner for Public Appointments